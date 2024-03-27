S Split Corp. Announces Year End Results

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. (the “Fund”) announces results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2023. Decrease in net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares amounted to $0.36 million or $0.81 per Class A share. As at December 31, 2023, net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares were $0.94 million or $2.28 per Class A share. Cash distributions to Preferred shareholders totaling $0.23 million or $0.53 per Preferred share were paid during the year and nil distributions were paid to Class A shareholders during the year.



The investment objectives for the Class A shares are: (i) to provide holders of Class A shares with monthly cash distributions targeted to be 6.00% per annum on the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Class A shares; and (ii) to provide holders of Class A shares with the opportunity for leveraged growth in NAV and distributions per Class A share.

The investment objectives for the Preferred shares are: (i) to provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash distributions in the amount of $0.04375 per Preferred share ($0.525 per year) representing a yield on the issue price of the Preferred shares of 5.25% per annum; and (ii) to return the issue price of $10.00 per Preferred share to holders of Preferred shares upon termination of the Fund.

The Fund invests in The Bank of Nova Scotia (“BNS”) shares.

The Fund employs an active covered call writing strategy to enhance the income generated by the BNS shares and to reduce volatility.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund’s Preferred and Class A shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols SBN.PR.A and SBN respectively.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Financial Position as at December 31st 2023 Assets $ 5.14 Liabilities (including Redeemable Preferred Shares) (4.20 ) Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A Shares $ 0.94 Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended December 31st Income (including Net Loss on Investments) $ 0.21 Expenses (0.34 ) Operating Loss (0.13 ) Preferred Share Distributions (0.23 ) Decrease in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A Shares $ (0.36 )



