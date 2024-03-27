Tyson Foods Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will release second quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, May 6, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens that morning.



Webcast

A link for the webcast of the conference call is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at http://ir.tyson.com.

Audio Only

Participants may join the audio-only version of the conference call by calling:

Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795

International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589

Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to join the Tyson Foods call.

Webcast and Audio Replay

For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available at http://ir.tyson.com. A telephone replay will also be available until Thursday, June 6, 2024, at:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 8804308

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 139,000 team members as of September 30, 2023. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Laura Burns, 479-713-9890

Investor Contact: Sean Cornett, 479-466-0401

Category: IR

Source: Tyson Foods