RxSight, Inc. to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.



RxSight’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at: https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

