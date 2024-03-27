Catholic Teachers Ratify Agreement on Central Terms

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) has released the following statement from President René Jansen in de Wal, announcing that the Association’s 45,000 Catholic-teacher members have ratified the agreement on central terms for a new contract.

“This was a long and challenging round of negotiations, with more than 20 months of bargaining and 58 days at the bargaining table.

Throughout the process, Catholic teachers made it clear that they would do whatever it takes to stand up for students and publicly funded education, and we want to thank our Catholic teacher-members, as well as the students and families we serve, for their patience and support in reaching a deal.

Our goal in this round of negotiations – as always – was to reach the best possible deal to better support all students and teachers, to address critical issues identified by Catholic teachers, and improve the learning and working environment that students and teachers need to succeed.

The issues addressed, among others, include: better reporting and access to information to address increasing violence in schools; improving the resources and supports for student mental health and special education; and ensuring Catholic teachers in elementary and secondary schools receive the preparation and planning time they need, which has proven time and again to be critical in allowing teachers to best support student learning.

Outstanding items that could not be resolved by the parties at the bargaining table, including compensation, will be sent to Voluntary Binding Interest Arbitration. In arbitration, the Association and the other parties will make presentations on the items in question to an arbitrator, who will then issue a decision award.

The Memorandum of Settlement of Central Terms has been agreed to by the Government of Ontario; however, it still requires ratification from the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA). If ratified by OCSTA, the Association will then move to begin the process of negotiations between local OECTA units and Catholic school boards for the local terms of their respective collective agreements.”

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.