Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of New President and Chief Executive Officer

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB Marketplace: GOVB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank”), announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank has appointed Robert W. Barlow as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank effective immediately. Charles C. Van Vleet, Jr. will continue to serve as the President and Chief Executive Officer of GS&L Municipal Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, and will assist with Mr. Barlow’s transition to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Barlow has served as Vice President of Commercial and Residential Lending for Northern Credit Union, located in Watertown, New York, since September 2019. Prior to that time, Mr. Barlow was the Member Business Lending Officer and Team Lead for SeaComm Federal Credit Union, located in Massena, New York, from July 2016 to September 2019. Mr. Barlow also served as Vice President and Branch Manager for First Niagara Bank, N.A. from August 2009 to July 2016.

Mr. Van Vleet stated, “We are delighted that Rob Barlow has agreed to join the Company and the Bank and I look forward to working closely with Rob as he transitions to his new role as President and Chief Executive Officer.” Mr. Barlow added, “I am excited to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and for the opportunity to manage a local community bank in a market with which I am very familiar. I am grateful to be selected to lead this outstanding management team and look forward to working with, and for, our directors, employees and stockholders going forward.”

About Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, which is a New York chartered savings and loan association founded in 1892 that offers deposit and loan services for businesses, families and individuals. At December 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of $204.9 million, total deposits of $160.3 million and total stockholders’ equity of $32.1 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

