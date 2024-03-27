Beau Box Real Estate Unveils Prime Development Opportunity: 744 St. Charles Ave Set for Auction

NEW ORLEANS, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beau Box Real Estate , a leading force in Louisiana’s commercial real estate industry, is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of 744 St. Charles Ave , an unparalleled development site poised for a transformative future. The property will go under the hammer on May 2, 2024 at 2PM at The Ritz Carlton New Orleans, offering a unique chance for visionary developers and investors to shape the landscape of one of New Orleans' most iconic streets.



“The potential of 744 St. Charles Ave is endless,” says Beau Box, Founder and CEO of Beau Box Real Estate. “We invite visionaries and investors to explore this opportunity for development and contribute to the vibrant character of the neighborhood.”

Auction Details:

May 2, 2024

The Ritz Carlton New Orleans

921 Canal Street, Union Terrace C, New Orleans, LA 70112

Check in: 12:00 PM

Auction Start Time: 2:00 PM

Bidder Deposit:

$25,000 payable by certified funds, business check, personal check or wire transfer

Deposits will be returned to unsuccessful bidders

The property is a prime location and includes an impressive 64 linear feet of frontage along the renowned St. Charles Avenue, strategically positioned on the streetcar line and Mardi Gras parade route, and is perfect for redevelopment.

Originally approved for The Moxy Hotel in 2016, Beau Box Real Estate believes that the auction of 744 St. Charles Ave presents an unprecedented opportunity for investors to revitalize and redefine this prime location.

Pre-auction showings are by appointment only. Interested parties may contact Tommy Bone at (256) 504-7653 or tommyb@beaubox.com to schedule. For more information on the auction, please visit the auction website at www.744stcharles.com .

About Beau Box Real Estate:

Beau Box Real Estate is a distinguished real estate firm known for its commitment to excellence, innovation and delivering premium real estate solutions. With a proven track record of success, Beau Box Real Estate continues to be a driving force in the industry, shaping the landscapes of communities and creating lasting value for its clients.