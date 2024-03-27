What went wrong? 8-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Inside DoubleTree Hotel in Houston

HOUSTON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tragic death of 8-year-old Aliyah Jaico at the DoubleTree Hotel in Houston highlights a series of significant failures in safety protocols and oversight, leading to a preventable tragedy. Aliyah was swimming in a lazy river-style swimming pool with her family when she suddenly disappeared. Despite being reported missing in the late afternoon, her body was not discovered until approximately six hours later. Preliminary forensic findings suggest "drowning and mechanical asphyxia" as her cause of death.



Why Did This Happen?

Aliyah was found inside a large pipe in the pool. Pool drains generate significant suction, known as suction entrapment, crucial for the pool's filtration process but posing a grave risk due to its intensity. Entrapment involves the risk of hair, jewelry, or limbs being pulled into the drain.

Delayed Response and Discovery?

Aliyah was reported missing around 5:45 p.m., but her body was not discovered until around 11:30 p.m., approximately six hours later. This delay in finding Aliyah underscores a troubling gap in the hotel's response to a missing child report and in the thoroughness and speed of the search conducted.

Lack of Compliance with Safety Regulations?

The Houston Health Department's inspection revealed multiple safety violations at the hotel pool. Among these were a suction outlet cover partially missing, a return pipe without a cover, and 32-inch channel drains on the walls without valid documentation. These findings indicate a failure to adhere to established safety standards and regulations, including those mandated by the Virginia Graeme Baker Act, which requires commercial pools to cover their drains to prevent entrapment.

Insufficient Safety Measures and Monitoring?

The circumstances of Aliyah’s disappearance and the location where her body was found suggest that inadequate safety measures and monitoring were in place. A child was able to access a large pipe in the pool, indicating a critical oversight in the design and safety protocols. The lapse in immediate detection of her disappearance also raises concerns about the monitoring and rapid response measures in place at the time.

What To Do Moving Forward?

It is essential to remain vigilant and to educate children on potential hazards. But when hotels or other facilities fail to comply with safety measures and regulations, legal representation becomes a pivotal element in seeking justice and accountability. Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P Accident and Injury Attorneys, with extensive experience in representing individuals in hotel injury cases, stand as a crucial advocate for victims and their families. Through legal action, we are committed to ensuring that safety standards are met to prevent such devastating incidents from happening again. Contact us for a free consultation at 713 893 0971 or use our contact form to send us a confidential email.

