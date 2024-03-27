FlexShopper, Inc. Schedules 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Conference Call

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and year end ended December 31, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, April 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: 877-407-2988 International callers: 201-389-0923



The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13730035&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

