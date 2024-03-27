Healthier Choices Management Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

-Fourth Quarter Sales of $15.9 Million, Up 29%, and Gross Profit of $5.7 Million, up 41%, over Q4 2022



-Full Year Sales of $55.7 Million, Up 90%, and Gross Profit of $20.3 Million Up 99%; over 2022

HOLLYWOOD, FL, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the twelve-months ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Recent Highlights:

Net sales from operations for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, amounted to $15.9 million, compared to $12.3 million, an approximately $3.5 million and 29% increase versus the same period in 2022.

Gross Profit from Operations increased by approximately $1.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, amounting to $5.7 million, compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2022, a 41% year-over-year increase.

Net Loss from Operations for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, amounted to approximately $9.4 million versus a $3.8 million loss for the same period last year. It should be noted that $6.1 million is a non-cash charge related to the write-off of goodwill; also, roughly $1.6 million in non-recurring expenses were experienced during the three-month period ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter amounted to a loss of $1.8 million versus a $3.3 million loss for the same period in 2022, an improvement of approximately $1.5 million.



Fiscal Year End 2023 Results and Recent Highlights

Net sales from operations for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, amounted to a record $55.7 million, compared to $29.3 million, an approximately $26.4 million increase and a 90% increase versus the same period in 2022.

Gross Profit from Operations increased by approximately $10.1 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, amounting to a record $20.3 million, compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2022.

Net Loss from Operations for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, amounted to approximately $18.0 million versus a $8.7 million loss for the same period last year. It should be noted that over $11.2 million relate to non-recurring charges incurred during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2023 amounted to a loss of $6.9 million, in comparison to $7.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022, an improvement of $0.6 million.



Jeffrey Holman, Chief Executive Officer of HCMC, said, “In 2023, we continued to execute our expansion strategy. Revenue reached a record $55.7 million, as we benefited from the acquisition of Ellwood Thompson. “

Mr. Holman concluded, “As we enter 2024, we believe we have a strong game plan and a clear vision for our team. We remain well positioned to execute on our strategy, invest in our growth drivers, evaluate strategic opportunities, and build long-term value for our stakeholders. The team remains disciplined in our cost management, while enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional results for our shareholders."

Results of Operations

The following table sets forth our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total sales, net $ 15,851,169 $ 12,309,659 $ 55,690,410 $ 29,267,003 Total cost of sales 10,141,823 8,256,005 35,342,356 19,042,785 GROSS PROFIT 5,709,346 4,053,654 20,348,054 10,224,218 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 9,027,158 7,865,232 32,219,733 18,877,302 Impairment of goodwill 6,104,000 - 6,104,000 - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 15,131,158 7,865,232 38,323,733 18,877,302 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (9,421,812 ) (3,811,578 ) (17,975,679 ) (8,653,084 ) Total other income (expense), net (1,510,024 ) 1,332,382 (507,201 ) 1,435,473 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (10,931,836 ) $ (2,479,196 ) $ (18,482,880 ) $ (7,217,611 )





See non-GAAP financial measure discussion Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Loss from operations $ (9,421,812 ) $ (3,811,578 ) $ (17,975,679 ) $ (8,653,084 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 6,104,000 - 6,104,000 - Depreciation and amortization 376,864 409,452 1,492,261 1,061,615 Stock compensation 1,126,750 72,222 3,430,250 72,222 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,814,198 ) $ (3,329,903 ) $ (6,949,168 ) $ (7,519,247 )





Consolidated Balance Sheets:

The following table sets forth our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:

HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,081,086 $ 22,911,892 Other current assets 6,644,172 7,396,588 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 11,725,258 30,308,480 Other assets 19,244,321 24,946,550 TOTAL ASSETS $ 30,969,579 $ 55,255,030 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Other current liabilities $ 12,230,939 $ 9,907,366 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,230,939 9,907,366 Other liabilities 10,869,424 10,419,565 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,100,363 20,326,931 TOTAL CONVERTIBLE STOCKS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 7,869,216 34,928,099 TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 30,969,579 $ 55,255,030





Non-GAAP – Financial Measure

The following discussion and analysis contain a non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternative to, net income, operating income, and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity, or any other financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company, nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future financial results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes stockholders benefit from referring to the Adjusted EBITDA in planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means of evaluating period to period comparison.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss from operations adjusted for non-cash charges from depreciation and amortization, stock compensation, and goodwill impairment. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of our operating performance because it allows management, investor, and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period to period after removing the impact of significant non-cash charges that effect comparability between reporting periods. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to loss from operations as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measure, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between the Company and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand its intellectual property portfolio.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Healthy Choice Markets, Inc., Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC, and Healthy Choice Markets 3, LLC, Healthy Choice Markets IV, LLC, Healthy Choice Markets V, LLC, respectively, the Company operates:

● Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products, and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com) ● Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products, and natural household items (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com) ● Mother Earth’s Storehouse, a two-store organic and health food and vitamin chain in New York’s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years (www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com) ● Greens Natural Foods’ eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries and bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy “grab & go” foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products. (www.Greensnaturalfoods.com). ● Ellwood Thompson’s, an organic and natural health food and vitamin store located in Richmond, Virginia. Ellwood Thompson’s has served the Carytown community for the past 35 years, focusing on a commitment to local vendors, products, and services.



Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company (1) operates Healthy Choice Wellness Center in Kingston, NY and (2) has a licensing agreement for a Healthy Choice Wellness Center located at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com.

Additionally, the Company markets its patented Q-Unit™ and Q-Cup® technology. Information on these products and the technology is available on the Company’s website at www.theQcup.com.

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from, and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “plans” and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

