Rogers Communications 1Q24 Investment Community Teleconference April 24, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) plans to release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at investors.rogers.com. Rogers’ management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website at investors.rogers.com. Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-915-3227 (1-800-319-8560 toll free for North America). When prompted, callers are required to enter passcode 955754# for admittance to the call.

An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 604-638-9010 (1-800-319-6413 toll free for North America) and providing access code 0764#.

Also, a reminder that Rogers Communications Inc. will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, as an in-person and online (hybrid) meeting, at 333 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario and online via webcast. Further details can be found at investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/agm-materials.

About Rogers:

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For further Information:

Investor Relations

1-844-801-4792

investor.relations@rci.rogers.com