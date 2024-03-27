Beacon Behavioral Partners Expands to Florida with the Addition of The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group

BATON ROUGE, La., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Behavioral Partners , a leading provider of support services for behavioral health practices, announced the acquisition of The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group , a distinguished outpatient mental health provider in Tampa, Florida. This new alliance marks Beacon's inaugural partnership in Florida, reflecting its goal to grow a network of reputable behavioral health practitioners devoted to enhancing patient care.



"We are thrilled to join Beacon Behavioral Partners and expand throughout the state," says Dr. Faizi Ahmed, the leading physician at Neuropsychiatry and TMS Group. "In our search for a partner, we met with nearly all national groups looking to make an impact in the behavioral health space and could not be happier to have found Beacon. We joined a team of esteemed colleagues and leaders in the field of psychiatry, and together, we are creating the best outpatient psychiatry platforms, which will become a model for world-class psychiatric care."

Established in 2016, The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group, led by Dr. Ahmed, has been dedicated to delivering exceptional mental health services. Specializing in the evaluation and treatment of depression, ADHD, dementia, brain injuries, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment, the practice has grown to encompass three convenient locations across the Tampa Bay area. Mertz Taggart provided exclusive sell-side advisory services to Dr. Ahmed and the practice. With the support of Beacon, The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group anticipates continued growth opportunities, including expanding its TMS services and recruiting additional physicians.

“I am pleased to announce our recent expansion into Florida, a natural progression for Beacon,” says Beacon Behavioral Partners CEO Sean Wendell. “After meeting with Dr. Ahmed, it became abundantly clear that the partnership to expand services in the Florida market was not only a strategic decision but also a fulfilling opportunity to make a positive impact on even more lives. The dedication to patient care aligns perfectly with Beacon's mission, and I am confident that together, we will continue to elevate the standard of care in the communities we serve.

With the expansion into Florida, Beacon welcomes Edisa Shirley, Ph.D., LMHC , to the team as the new Regional Vice President of Outpatient Operations. Dr. Shirley brings years of experience in behavioral health and will play a pivotal role in guiding partner practices throughout Florida and beyond. Her presence will ensure that Beacon's initiatives are tailored to the region's specific needs, solidifying the commitment to enhancing patient care and driving growth opportunities within the new market segment.

With over 25 years of ownership expertise, Beacon Behavioral Partners extends its guidance to practices across Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and now Florida. When acquiring clinics, the team prioritizes preserving brand distinction and clinical autonomy, ensuring each practice retains its unique industry presence and full operational independence. Partners gain access to a network of leading psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, and therapists. Supported by an experienced and forward-thinking physician advisory board, clinicians find a supportive community for sharing insights and building best practices, ultimately enhancing patient care.

To learn more about Beacon Behavioral Partners, visit beaconbhpartners.com or connect on LinkedIn for the latest news.

About Beacon Behavioral Partners

Beacon Behavioral Partners is a growing network of physician-driven psychiatric practices with over 25 years of management experience within the behavioral health industry. Committed to reducing the barriers and burdens that come with owning a private practice, Beacon fully manages administrative responsibilities while allowing practices to maintain clinical autonomy. This approach allows physicians to focus on what they do best – taking care of patients.

About Mertz Taggart

Mertz Taggart is an industry-leading merger and acquisition firm that specializes in representing behavioral health and in-home care companies. The team provides invaluable insight into the challenges and opportunities operators face within these sectors. Their depth of industry knowledge is cultivated through relationships with industry leaders, understanding of buyers’ acquisition strategies, and hands-on experience owning and operating a healthcare company. Mertz Taggart has successfully completed over 140 healthcare services transactions since 2006.