Update - LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) Hosts Event Celebrating Women in the Entertainment Industry

Featuring Exclusive Live Performance by Breaking Artist Tabi streamed on Liveone.com to over 220 countries

Panel Discussion with World-Class Female Entertainment Industry Executives

LiveOne Team is over 40% Female, Outperforming Industry Average of 30%

LiveOne has Streamed Over 1K Top Female Artists, including Taylor Swift, Adele and Olivia Rodrigo, to 100M+ Viewers

Fans Can Watch on Friday, March 29th at 4:00pm PT at https://www.liveone.com/live-events/event/women-in-entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that it will stream the latest edition of LiveOne Presents: Celebrating Women in the Entertainment Industry. In recognition of Women’s History Month, the event will include a performance by artist and songwriter, Tabi, who currently has a Top 50 song on urban radio with Josh Levi’s “Birthday Dance.”

The event will also include a riveting panel discussion with female executives across the entertainment industry including:

Carolyn Blackwood - Former COO, Warner Bros.

Michele Ruiz - Emmy® Award-Winning TV News Anchor & Author

Tiffany Naiman - Director of Music Industry Program, UCLA

Samantha Maners - Artist Manager, blackbear

Paige Kaplan - Entertainment Attorney, Greenberg Traurig

LiveOne CEO Robert Ellin commented, “We are committed to equality and to increasing leadership opportunities for our all employees. Embracing the perspectives and talents of a diverse collaborative on our leadership team isn't just a matter of fairness; it's a strategic imperative which strengthens our decision-making, fosters innovation, and drives sustainable success.”

The performance and panel discussion will be streamed and available on LiveOne.com beginning Friday, March 29th at 4:00pm PT.

Stream here: https://www.liveone.com/live-events/event/women-in-entertainment

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

