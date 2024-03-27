By 2035, Canada could have the most enviable healthcare system in the world if obesity is recognized as a chronic disease, predicts Obesity Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 30,000 deaths from noncommunicable diseases in Canada in 2019, were due to high body mass index (BMI), most related to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity-related cancers. There is extreme urgency for provincial and territorial health authorities to recognize obesity as a chronic disease and act, which would prevent and improve the burden of several related conditions and take the pressure off the health care system.



Approximately 500 leading obesity and hypertension experts and allied health professionals from across Canada are gathering in Banff April 3-6, to unveil groundbreaking research, explore innovative treatments, and advocate for pivotal policy changes in tackling two of the nation's most pressing health concerns.

Why It Matters:

The health risk to individuals: According to the World Obesity Atlas 2024 , approximately 30% of Canadian adults are living with obesity and without changes, that number will increase to 49% by 2035, further stressing our healthcare system.

According to the World , approximately 30% of Canadian adults are living with obesity and without changes, that number will increase to 49% by 2035, further stressing our healthcare system. The multiplication factor of obesity: Obesity is intricately linked with various chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, certain cancers, and joint problems, placing an immense burden on individual health and healthcare systems.

Obesity is intricately linked with various chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, certain cancers, and joint problems, placing an immense burden on individual health and healthcare systems. Obesity can be treated effectively; we know what to do: Canada is a global leader in obesity research and clinical expertise. The Canadian Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines are globally recognized as the gold standard and Canadian experts are highly regarded as thought leaders. There are effective evidence-based treatment and management strategies available.

Canada is a global leader in obesity research and clinical expertise. The are globally recognized as the gold standard and Canadian experts are highly regarded as thought leaders. There are effective evidence-based treatment and management strategies available. Revolutionizing our healthcare system: By officially recognizing obesity as a chronic disease and investing in evidence-based strategies, Canada (provincial and territorial health ministries) has the potential to lead the world in healthcare excellence within the next decade, predicts Obesity Canada.

Event Details:

What: "Obesity and Hypertension in Canada: Science to Solutions" Conference

When: April 3rd to 6th, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Banff, Alberta

Media Contact:

For interviews with obesity experts and people with lived experience or for media accreditation to attend the conference:

Danielle Côté

Garnet Communications

Tel: (613) 799-9057

Email: danielle@garnetcommunications.ca