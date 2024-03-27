Toronto & York Region Labour Council: No More Cuts – Fund Our Schools NOW!

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The release of the Province’s recent budget shows the continued under-funding of publicly-funded education for Ontario students. Education workers and parents/caregivers are demanding “NO MORE CUTS - Fund Our Schools Now.” Members from Elementary Teachers of Toronto, OSSTF Toronto, and Toronto Education Worker Local 4400 will be gathering with members of parent advocacy groups, such as the Ontario Autism Coalition, and a broad coalition of supporters to protest the Conservative Government’s ongoing cuts to publicly-funded education workers in the Province under the banner “Fund Our Schools.”

5050 Yonge St (North York Centre Subway Station), Toronto District School Board Why: Year after year, Conservative cuts to education funding have hurt our students. Since 2018, inflation-adjusted education funding has been cut by over $1200 per student, and these cuts have impacted every school. Conservative MPPs have supported these cuts, and are to blame for undermining classroom learning and school safety. Parents and caregivers along with TDSB unions and their members have banded together to tell Conservative MPPs to FUND OUR SCHOOLS.



