Wilmington Announces Resignation of Chairman of the Board

CALGARY, Alberta, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: WCM.A WCM.B) today announces that Ian G. Cockwell has resigned as Chairman of the board of directors of Wilmington (the “Board”). Mr. Cockwell will retain his position as a Director of the Corporation. The Corporation thanks Mr. Cockwell for his guidance during his tenure as Chairman of the Board.



Effective as of March 27, 2024, the Corporation has appointed Joseph F. Killi as Chairman of the Board and Timothy W. Casgrain as Lead Director.

About Wilmington

Wilmington is a Canadian asset management company whose principal objective is to seek out investment opportunities in the alternative asset classes that provide shareholders with capital appreciation over the longer term as opposed to current income returns. Wilmington invests its own capital, alongside partners and co-investors, in hard assets and manages these assets through operating entities.

