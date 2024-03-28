GHS Label Market Set to Achieve Steady Growth with a 3.4% CAGR through 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GHS label market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,668.4 million in 2024. Rapid adoption of the GHS system by countries has been a boon for the market. The growth of the labeling sector is also contributing to the uptick in demand for the labels.



The market is set to register a CAGR of 3.4% over the period from 2024 to 2034. The chemical industry looking for tough material that expounds on the hazardous nature of the material inside is set to invigorate market demand. The incorporation of barcodes and other identifying marks to help in the tracking of hazardous materials is also predicted to enhance demand for GHS labels.

The market’s value is forecasted to jump up to US$ 2,330.7 million by 2034. Increasing laboratory and research use of chemical materials is marked to add considerable value to the market. An increase in import-export activities related to chemicals is also positively impacting the market.

There are, however, factors that slow down the growth of the GHS label market. Certain countries have been slow in the adoption of GHS, such as India where the labeling is not yet mandatory, or have not adopted the system entirely. Other labeling standards such as NFPA and HMIS, though they often are in conjunction with GHS, also limit market growth.

“To satiate the need for rigid GHS labels, manufacturers are turning to thermal paper. While the market does have to contend with certain drawbacks, the widened functionality of the product and the boosting of the chemical sector are factors that offer much promise to stakeholders,” opines Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the GHS Label Market

Thermal transfer is the prevailing printing technology in the market. It is expected to account for 63.4% of the market share in 2024.

Direct thermal paper tops the material segment. For 2024, it is anticipated to account for 35.4% of the market share.

India is a promising country for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for India is estimated to be 4.5%.

China and Thailand are pegged to be similarly promising countries for the market. The CAGR for both China and Thailand over the forecast period is predicted to be 4.0%

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9% in Japan over the forecast period.

Competition Analysis of the GHS Label Market

Making the label-production process more efficient is concentrated upon by market players. Reputed companies are targeting innovation with the help of various inks and printers.

Key Companies in the GHS Label Market

Avery Dennison Corporation

UPM Raflatac

PPG Industries, Inc.

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

3M Company

CCL Industries Corp.

Reliance Label Solution, Inc.

HERMA GmbH

Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc.

SATO AMERICA, LLC

Brandywine Drumlabels, LLC

TCI America, Inc.

Loftware, Inc.

Nippon Shokubai America Industries, Inc.

Teklynx Newco SAS



Recent Developments in the GHS Label Market

In February 2024, the GHS L.A.B.E.L. Profile program was launched by Reliance Label Solutions.

In December 2022, Polysciences made the switch to Epson ColorWorks printers for its GHS labeling needs.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Pre-printed

Personalized

By Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyester (PET)

Polyimide

Vinyl

Direct Thermal Paper

By Size:

215mm x 279mm

215mm x 355mm

210mm x 297mm

148mm x 210mm

Other Label Size



By Printing Technology:

Thermal Transfer

Pigmented Ink Jet

Color Laser



By Packaging Formats:

Primary Containers

Secondary Containers

By End Use:

Manufacturers

Logistic & Transport Companies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Author By:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

