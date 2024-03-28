Sulfur Dust Market Estimated to Reach $1.1 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of -3.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sulfur Dust Market is projected to decline from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 1.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of -3.0% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is expanding due to an increase in the utilization of sulfur dust as a raw material in various industries. Sulfur based fertilizers and other crop solutions have recently gained popularity due to its low adverse effects on the environment and due to its ability to stimulate crop yield. The growing use of sulfur dust in various industries like rubber processing, chemical processing and pharmaceuticals is further expected to boost the market in the coming time.

List of Key Players in Sulfur Dust Market:

Grupa Azoty (Poland) Jaishil Sulfur and Chemical Industries (India) Jordan Sulfur (Jordan) SML Limited (India) Saeed Ghodran Group (Saudi Arabia) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Sulfur Dust Market:

Drivers: Growing demand from various industries such as agriculture, chemical manufacturing, and pharmaceutical Restraints: Hazardous issues related to chemical nature of powder sulfur Opportunity: Advancement in lithium-sulfur batteries Challenge: Fluctuating prices impacting the demand

Key Findings of the Study:

By form, the precipitated sulfur accounted is expected to account for the largest share of the Sulfur Dust Market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. By end use industry, agriculture are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of volume. Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on sulfur form, the precipitated sulfur segment accounted for the largest share during 2023 to 2028. Precipitated sulfur is obtained through a chemical process called precipitation, in which sulfur dioxide combines with other chemical compounds to produce elemental sulfur, that has a purity level of 99.5%. Its fine size and high purity level enables it to be used in various industries like pharmaceuticals, rubber industry, and chemical industry.

Based on end-use industry, the agricultural segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall sulfur dust market during the forecast period. The rise in awareness levels regarding sulfur-based fertilizers, insecticides, fungicides, and other crop solutions has been a major factor. Sulfur and sulfur-based formulations are increasingly being used to treat soil deficiencies and to enhance nutrient levels in order to obtain larger yields and better-quality products. Sulfur dust is also used to treat soil alkalinity and is used to treat plant diseases like powdery mildew. These factors have therefore resulted in a significant growth in the demand for sulfur-based crop products and solutions.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the largest market for sulfur dust, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The region includes both emerging nations like China, and India. Asia Pacific has become a focus for sulfur dust manufacturing, benefiting from recent infrastructure development and industrialization in its emerging nations. These factors have created new opportunities for Sulfur Dust Manufacturers, contributing to the continued growth of this region in the sulfur dust market.

