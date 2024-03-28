MVL, A Blockchain Mobility Company, Has Initiated Trading on Global Crypto Exchange Gate.io

SEOUL, KOREA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVL, a blockchain mobility company, revealed its listing on Gate.io, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange ranked within the top 10. This listing signifies the company's third placement within this month.





MVL took part in Gate.io's newly launchpad program, Startup, from March 24-26, and distributed a total of $80,000 worth of MVL tokens through a complimentary subscription offering. Consequently, the MVL(ERC20) tokens were made accessible for trading on the USDT market via Gate.io's Spot trading platform at 8pm on the 26th, the concluding day of the startup program.

MVL is revolutionizing the mobility market in Southeast Asia by utilizing blockchain technology, overseeing both the ride-sharing service TADA and the electric vehicle production and energy infrastructure company ONiON Mobility.

MVL's TADA currently provides driver-friendly ridesharing services without commission fees in four countries namely Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia. Its noteworthy expansion throughout 2023 has elevated its rank to become the second largest platform within the Southeast Asian market. The company intends to broaden its services in Southeast Asia and extend its reach across Asia, encompassing South Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan.

ONiON Mobility is advocating for the implementation of electric-powered tricycles, Tuk-tuks, a prominent form of transportation in Southeast Asia. The company maintains 13 electric vehicle (EV) battery swap stations and engages in the production of electric tricycles. The company also unveiled electric motorcycles in November of last year, which garnered a favorable reception in the area and is currently engaged in actively broadening and varying its business operations.

Meanwhile, MVL recently disseminated information regarding its comprehensive business status and future plans via a Twitter AMA. The company declared its intent to integrate its growing physical mobility business with blockchain technology for 6 years to participate actively in the RWA (Real-world asset) and dePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure network) sectors, which are gaining traction in the blockchain industry.

Kyungsik Woo, CEO of MVL, stated that "This listing will be utilized as a launching pad for global expansion. Additionally, it will be used to promote various news and actions of MVL to both domestic and international users with the aim of bolstering global brand recognition."

About Gate.io

Gate.io ranks as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, according to CoinMarketCap's spot trading data, boasting a daily spot trading volume of $2 billion. It presently accommodates 1,400 cryptocurrencies and over 2,500 trading pairs. Established in 2013, Gate.io offers an extensive array of services to over 13 million users across nearly 130 countries.

About MVL

MVL is creating a new mobile world whose value belongs to everyone. By adding blockchain to the mobile ecosystem, MVL seeks to create a new standard that allows all participants to share value transparently.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mvlchain

X: https://twitter.com/mvlchain

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWIwx5KcQIaf7Ti6piFhnKw

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mvlchain/

Media Contact

Brand: MVL

Email: mvl@mvlchain.io

Website: https://mvlchain.io

SOURCE: MVL