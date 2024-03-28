CLS Americas Announces ROSE Urology will use TRANBERG Laser to Treat Prostate Cancer Patients with Focal Laser Ablation

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc. (CLS), a leading provider of office-based, focal laser ablation (FLA) systems for urologists, today announced that ROSE Urology, LLC, located in Vero Beach, Florida, will begin using the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System to treat prostate cancer patients. The TRANBERG system is designed to work with multiple image guidance systems for precise and accurate tumor ablation in a minimally invasive, outpatient setting in a urology office or clinic. The system is FDA 510(k) cleared for soft tissue ablation in a urology setting.



Operating under CLS's Mobile Services Agreement, CLS will provide its FDA 510(k) cleared TRANBERG Laser, consumable accessories, training, and on-site clinical and technical support to ROSE Urology physicians and staff during procedures.

In the US, over one million prostate biopsies are performed every year leading to a diagnosis of prostate cancer for almost 250,000 men. Focal laser ablation of prostate tumors has demonstrated high levels of precision and accuracy with low risk of side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

“ROSE Urology is focused on providing its patients with premier urologic care using state-of-the art technology to create the best outcomes and patient experience possible,” stated Marc C. Rose, M.D. “We selected CLS and its TRANBERG Laser because it provides precise ablation control to target and destroy the cancer while preserving maximum tissue and minimizing unwanted side effects.”

“Our CLS Mobile Services Program enables ROSE Urology and other leading physicians and clinics to gain access to our image-guided TRANBERG focal laser ablation system without any capital equipment expense,” said Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas. “We provide a cost effective, flexible alternative for physicians and clinics wanting to provide advanced treatment options to their patients.”

TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System can be configured for MR/US fusion-guided procedures using real-time tissue temperature measurements for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, tissue temperature probes, and procedure-specific accessories. The TRANBERG system can be deployed in either a transperineal or transrectal approach. The TRANBERG system is 510(k) cleared for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate. A TRANBERG FLA Animation Video of the system and procedure is available to watch.

About CLS Americas, Inc.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, based in Los Angeles, CA, is responsible for the sales, commercial development, operations and clinical support for the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System and accessories for the US urology market. The powerful system provides minimally invasive, focal laser ablation treatments using MR or MR US Fusion for image guidance and has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate tumors.

CLS Americas is a subsidiary of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) headquartered in Lund, Sweden, which has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.com. CLS Americas Contact: Phone: +1 (949) 504-5440, E-mail: contact-us@clinicallaser.com.