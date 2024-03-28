EDF Group appointments

Béatrice Buffon will be proposed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF Renewables on 5 April 2024, at the EDF Renewables Board of Directors meeting. She will retain her position as Group Senior Executive Vice-President in charge of the International Division. By mutual agreement with the Group, Bruno Bensasson, Group Senior Executive Vice-President in charge of the Renewable Energies Division and Chairman and CEO of EDF Renewables, will cease to exercise his functions in the Group from 15 April 2024 to pursue other professional projects. Emmanuelle Verger, Chief Executive Officer of EDF Hydro, will report directly to Luc Rémont, Chairman and CEO of the Group.

Luc Rémont, Chairman and CEO of EDF, states: "After six years in the Group, I would like to express my warmest thanks to Bruno for his extremely valuable contribution to the industrial, economic and social performance of the Renewable Energies Division. Under his leadership, the installed capacity of EDF Renewables has increased by 60% and the EDF Group has consolidated its leading position in the renewable energies sector. In France, the Group commissioned the first offshore wind farm, regained a leading position in solar energy and ensured the long-term availability of hydroelectric power. I wish him every success in the challenges ahead.

This is an opportunity for me to initiate a discussion on the consolidation of our international skills and the improvement of the readability of our organization for our external stakeholders. This is also an opportunity to benefit from technological, commercial and geographic synergies in order to deploy the Group's know-how in decarbonized energy more effectively with our partners and customers. I have asked Béatrice Buffon to take over the management of our subsidiary EDF Renewables in addition to her role as Group Senior Executive Director in charge of EDF's International Division, in order to conduct this review in a transparent manner with our teams and employee representatives.

In addition, the development of French hydroelectricity is about to undergo changes which should reach a stage at which investment can resume. This transformation is going to require extremely thorough coordination, with numerous inputs from different Group sections. I have therefore asked Emmanuelle Verger, who manages EDF Hydro, to report to me directly.”

Bruno Bensasson commented: "It has been a great pleasure for me to lead the renewable energies Division of EDF for six years, and to contribute to the growth of these energies, which are essential in the fight against climate change. I would like to warmly thank the 10,000 employees of the division, whose action I had the honour of leading, for their commitment."



