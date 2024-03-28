Intravacc and Primrose Bio Announce Partnership to Enhance Conjugate Vaccine Development

Primrose Bio will supply its industry-leading carrier protein, PeliCRM197 ® , for vaccine development

BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravacc, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in infectious disease and therapeutic vaccines, and Primrose Bio, a biotechnology company with leading technologies that improve the manufacturing of next-generation therapeutics, announced a strategic partnership to enhance the development and supply of conjugate vaccines. Third parties engaged in developing conjugate vaccines will have access to a seamless solution for vaccine conjugation, manufacturing and supply.

Dr. Jan Groen, Intravacc’s CEO, says:

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Primrose Bio. By combining our expertise with Primrose's cutting-edge technologies, we aim to revolutionize the landscape of conjugate vaccine development, ultimately benefiting millions worldwide."

Dr. Helge Zieler, Primrose Bio’s CEO, further comments:

“Expanding the capability of our PeliCRM197® franchise with Intravacc now creates a full-service solution for our early-stage customers and partners needing vaccine conjugation development. With both companies having direct product experience in preclinical, manufacturing, and clinical development, the combined know-how of the two firms fills a gap that is needed by the vaccine industry as a whole."

This partnership harnesses the synergistic strengths of both companies, fostering innovation and efficiency in vaccine development. Intravacc contributes its comprehensive technical expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and robust capabilities in antigen conjugation process development, scale-up, and GMP production of conjugate vaccines. Primrose Bio complements this with its ultra-pure production, supply chain, and regulatory support for the PeliCRM197® carrier protein, a vital ingredient in conjugate vaccine formulations and the only commercial CRM197 used in commercial vaccines available for purchase. This carrier protein is offered in a range of quantities and grades, from milligrams to kilograms, both for research and GMP applications. The partnership signifies a strategic alignment aimed at advancing vaccine development and accessibility for researchers and industry clients.

About Intravacc

Intravacc, located at Utrecht Science Park Bilthoven in the Netherlands, is a leading global CDMO for infectious diseases and therapeutic vaccines. As an established independent CDMO with many years of experience in the development and optimization of vaccines and vaccine technologies, Intravacc has transferred its technology world-wide for many vaccines including polio, measles, DPT, Hib and influenza. Approximately 30% of childhood disease vaccines are based on Intravacc’s know-how and proprietary technology. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise for independent vaccine development, from concept to Phase I/II clinical studies for partners around the world, including biotech and pharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies and NGOs. With its innovative vaccine platforms OMV-Vacc, Cell-Vacc, Con-Vacc, E.co-Vacc and good manufacturing procedures (GMP) facilities the company is well positioned to address the unmet needs in the vaccine and immune therapy market.

About Primrose Bio, Inc.

Primrose Bio was established in 2023 from the merger of Primordial Genetics, Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Pfenex Expression Technology® platform and PeliCRM197® carrier protein franchise. This combination brings together Primordial’s Prima RNApols™ and Function Generator™ platforms to enhance the development and manufacturability of complex protein- and nucleic acid-based products for human and animal health, vaccines, and non-pharmaceutical uses. Top pharmaceutical companies, including Merck, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Serum Institute of India, and Alvogen, use these technologies in their approved products. Additional clients include Arcellx, Arcturus, and a host of others well known players. For more details, visit www.primrosebio.com.

Contact info

Intravacc

Dr. Jan Groen, CEO

P: +31 30 7920 454

Media relations Intravacc

P: +31 30 7920 579

E: press.office@intravacc.nl

Primrose Bio

Melanie Venter-Roit, Communications

P: +1 858 344 4419

E: media@primrosebio.com