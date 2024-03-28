VEON Pays Back Outstanding Balance and Cancels its Revolving Credit Facility

Amsterdam, 28 March 2024 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services (the “Company”), announces that it has repaid in full the outstanding balance of USD 805 million (principal, excluding accrued interest) under its revolving credit facility (“RCF”) and cancelled the RCF.



The repayment of the outstanding amount and the cancellation of the RCF will reduce VEON’s interest expenses, in line with our effective cash and balance sheet management practices.

