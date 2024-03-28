THE NEWS FORUM: GenZ/Millennials in heated debate over housing, climate change, sustainability, healthcare and foreign aid with influencer guests Anthony Feor (Liberal) and Jonathan Harvey (Conservative)

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum, Canada’s national news broadcaster is releasing a special one-hour special of “My Generation” Thursday at 10:00 PM on March 28, 2024.

Episode Trailer: https://youtu.be/qOnHKYu6lsc

Where to find The News Forum Channel: https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch



According to voter trends, over the past ten years Canada has seen an increase in the GenZ and Millennial demographic showing up to vote in Canadian elections, and recent polls indicate that this demographic are more likely to vote based on the issues they care about most, versus political party lines. What does this mean for the political landscape going into our next federal election? This is the question that host Samuel Miele and his two panelists — Anthony Feor and Jonathan Harvey wanted to explore on this extended episode of “My Generation”.



“Despite common narratives, Gen Z wants to understand individual policies to make an informed decision when voting,” said Samuel Miele, host of “My Generation”. As a twenty-year old Canadian, he’s passionate about inspiring others in his demographic to get involved as well. “We’re starting to understand it's not about the party, or what they say. Gen Z is interested in public transparency and explanations, and we want to have conversations on a granular level about these issues.”

This one-hour episode focuses on Housing, Climate and Sustainability Initiatives, Immigration, Healthcare, and Foreign Aid. Each of the panelists were selected for their apparent political differences and invited to discuss each topic from the perspective of their party, with the focus of identifying practical solutions.



“These are important and necessary conversations,” said Anthony Feor, a regular panelist on the show, “and it’s encouraging for the future to know we can have different viewpoints and have a constructive conversation. Canadians of all generations should watch this episode.”



Jonathan Harvey, a face many Canadians will recognize from social media, or the recently launched Blendr News, joined the panel for this conversation. “Equipping the younger generation with a deep understanding of the political landscape is a fundamental step in nurturing a society enriched by informed citizens, critical thinkers, and empowered future leaders.”



My Generation is a weekly show on The News Forum that encourages Canadians in their 20s and 30s to engage in conversation about the important issues of our time. The program explores a range of perspectives on political, economic, and moral challenges that are relevant to Canadians, and specifically to Gen Z and Millennials. The goal of each show is to explore different perspectives and opinions, through balanced, articulate conversation, and encouraging open dialogue. You can watch recent episodes online at: thenewsforum.ca/series/my-generation/



