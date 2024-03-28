Director Declaration

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

London, 28 March 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company” or “Endeavour”) announces in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Ian Cockerill, Chief Executive Officer of the Company will retire as an independent non-executive director of BHP Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, on 4 April 2024, given the time commitment associated with his executive appointment at Endeavour.

