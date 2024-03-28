Strategic Growth Continues: US Capital Global Expands Investment Banking Division in New York City with New Vice President, John Tesoriero

San Francisco, California, USA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global, a leading global private financial group for the middle market, is excited to announce the appointment of John Tesoriero as Vice President at its New York City office. With nearly three decades of experience in the banking and financial services industry, Mr. Tesoriero has consistently driven revenue growth, enhanced profitability, and expanded market share. His expertise lies in supporting the development of rapidly growing businesses.

Headquartered in San Francisco with principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, Milan, Zurich, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Prior to joining US Capital Global, Mr. Tesoriero founded and served as the Managing Partner at J Bartolo Capital Advisers, where he provided private commercial business banking services and served as a commercial loan consultant to a diverse clientele. His leadership contributed to notable successes in increasing business capacity through capitalization, consultancy, and strategic branding. Prior to his tenure at J Bartolo Capital Advisers, Mr. Tesoriero held the position of Vice President and Senior Commercial Business Relationship Manager at Chase Bank, where he targeted business prospects with substantial annual revenues and lending needs.

Stepping into his new role, Mr. Tesoriero expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Currently, US Capital Global is experiencing substantial growth in the United States and internationally and diversifying into new sectors. I am thrilled to join the group’s office in New York City, overseeing the debt and equity financing needs of clients across the Northeastern region of the United States. I am looking forward to contributing to the organization’s accomplishments and bringing our comprehensive range of strategic and innovative financial solutions to clients right here in New York and New Jersey, as well as across the United States and our global markets.”

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to John Tesoriero as our Vice President at our New York City office as we continue to expand our footprint both within the United States and globally,” commented Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “A seasoned Senior Commercial Business Banking Relationship Manager, John has extensive proficiency in commercial lending, business banking, and financial services. He is a valuable addition to our team, and we eagerly anticipate his substantial contribution to US Capital Global.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Tesoriero has also held various roles in prominent financial institutions such as First Niagara Bank, PNC Bank, TD Bank, Washington Mutual Bank, and Andover Brokerage, LLC, focusing on serving the needs of leading business clients and high-net-worth individuals in commercial lending, business banking, and private financial services.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapital.com

