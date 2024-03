According to the AS Pro Kapital Grupp 2024 financial calendar, the Company should publish its audited financial results for 2023 on 30 April 2024.

AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces that it will publish its audited financial results for 2023 earlier than foreseen in the Company's financial calendar and the audited results for 2023 will be published between 10-12 April 2024.

