Chart Industries Announces the Grand Opening of Its Jumbo Cryogenic Tank Manufacturing Facility in Theodore, Alabama

ATLANTA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, celebrates the grand opening of its “Teddy 2” facility, named as such because it is Chart’s second manufacturing facility in Theodore, Alabama. This plant will manufacture the world’s largest shop-built cryogenic tanks up to 1,700 cubic meter cryogenic storage vessels. The tanks manufactured at this site will be used for propellant storage for the aerospace industry, hydrogen and LNG storage for marine and power, gas by rail, and for many other applications in the sciences and decarbonization industries. The Teddy 2 facility has direct access to waterways and railways, providing customers with lower freight costs and faster transportation to site.



This expansion also contributes significantly to local job creation and economic development efforts for the state of Alabama.

“We’re thrilled to officially expand our presence in Theodore, Alabama with our ability to offer the world’s only shop-built cryogenic tanks of this scale, up to and including 1,700 cubic meters,” said Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries. “This expansion further supports our customers through increased capacity and scale as well as lower freight costs and shorter lead times. We look forward to continuing to hire from the strong, skilled workforce in Alabama.”

“Today’s ribbon cutting celebrates a valued and continued partnership in Mobile County and the state of Alabama,” said Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey. “Chart Industries recognizes both the strength of local engineering expertise as well as our advanced manufacturing and workforce capabilities. We’re looking forward to Chart’s expansion in south Alabama, creating nearly 100 new jobs for our region.”

“We are thrilled for Chart Industries' expansion in Theodore,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO, Bradley Byrne. “With the capacity to fabricate the world's largest shop-built cryogenic tanks, Chart’s Teddy 2 facility brings significant job creation and economic development for Mobile County. Chart's investment not only highlights our skilled workforce, but it positions Mobile as a hub for innovation in aerospace, maritime, and clean energy industries.”

About Chart Industries, Inc.



Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Contact:



John Walsh

VP, Investor Relations

1-770-721-8899

john.walsh@chartindustries.com