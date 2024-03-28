Universal Stainless Reports Record Sales; Full Year 2023 Net Income Highest Since 2018

Record Q4 2023 Sales of $79.8 million, up 12% from Q3 2023; Record full year 2023 sales of $285.9 million, up 42% from 2022



Record Q4 2023 Premium Alloy sales of $21.1 million, up 28% from Q3 2023; Record full year Premium Alloy sales of $68.1 million, up 74% from 2022

Q4 2023 Gross margin improves to 16.4% of sales, highest since Q2 2018, despite $1.6 million raw material headwind

Q4 2023 Net Income up 35% from Q3 2023 to $2.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations totals $7.4 million for the quarter; $25.2 million for full year 2023

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. Net sales were up 12% to a record $79.8 million in the 2023 fourth quarter compared with the third quarter of 2023. Full year 2023 net sales increased 42%, to a record $285.9 million from $202.1 million in 2022.

Sales of premium alloys increased 28% to a record $21.1 million, or 26.5% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $16.5 million, or 23.1% of sales, in the third quarter of 2023. Full year 2023 premium alloy sales increased 74% to a record $68.1 million, or 23.8% of sales, from $39.2 million, or 19.4% of sales, in 2022. Premium alloys represent approximately 36% of the Company's current backlog, which totaled $318.2 million at year-end 2023.

Aerospace sales continue to be driven by strong market demand and premium alloy share gains. Fourth quarter 2023 aerospace sales increased 15% sequentially to a record $61.9 million, or 77.6% of sales, compared with $54.0 million, or 75.7% of sales, in the third quarter of 2023. Full year 2023 aerospace sales reached a record $216.1 million, or 75.6% of sales, an increase of 57% from 2022.

The Company’s gross margin continued to strengthen in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $13.1 million, or 16.4% of sales, from 15.2% of sales in the third quarter of 2023 and 4.3% of sales in the 2022 fourth quarter. The gross margin in the most recent quarter was the highest since the second quarter of 2018 and benefited from a richer product mix and higher selling prices, despite $1.6 million of raw materials headwinds.

Operating income rose 9% to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $4.4 million in the 2023 third quarter. It included higher SG&A expense due to higher employee-related costs and increased insurance costs.

The Company’s fourth quarter net income increased 35% to $2.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared with $1.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. Full year 2023 net income totaled $4.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, versus a loss of $8.1 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in 2022.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $9.6 million from $9.2 million in the 2023 third quarter. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $10.0 million from $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Christopher M. Zimmer, President and CEO, commented: “The fourth quarter capped a year of increasing momentum for Universal, with sales up 42% for the year to a record $286 million, and gross margin improving steadily each quarter in 2024 to reach 16.4% of sales in the fourth quarter.

“Our strategic focus on higher margin premium and specialty alloys is gaining full traction enabling us to meet robust and sustainable demand in the aerospace market -- evidenced by the 74% increase in our premium alloy sales in 2023 and 57% higher aerospace sales for the year.

“To increase our capabilities and capacity in premium and specialty alloys, we have added two Vacuum-Arc Remelt (VAR) furnaces at our North Jackson facility, which have been qualified and released into production. Their addition supports our premium alloy growth strategy, expanding our portfolio with added applications in the aerospace market, including defense.

“The main drivers of our improving profitability in 2023 were a richer product mix and the benefit of price increases implemented over the past three years, which were partially offset by negative surcharge misalignment due to falling commodity prices. The misalignment is expected to lessen by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

“We have entered 2024 with a strong book of business, with premium alloys representing more than a third of our backlog, and with robust demand continuing unabated in aerospace. We remain firmly on-track with our strategic plan and growth trajectory for 2024 and beyond.”

Financial Position

Managed working capital, defined as accounts receivable, plus inventory, minus accounts payable, minus other current liabilities, was $148.1 million at December 31, 2023, which is down from $151.6 million at September 30, 2023 and compares with $145.9 million at December 31, 2022. Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $144.7 million, which is down 4% from $150.8 million at the end of the 2023 third quarter, and down 6% from $154.2 million at the end of 2022.

Backlog (before surcharges) at December 31, 2023 remained strong at $318.2 million versus $344.8 million at September 30, 2023 and $287.9 million at December 31, 2022. The average selling price per pound in the backlog increased 32% from the end of 2022.

The Company reduced total debt by $4.0 million to $85.6 million at year-end 2023 from $89.5 million at September 30, 2023, and by $12.9 million from $98.4 million at the end of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 interest expense was $2.1 million, flat to the 2023 third quarter but up 39% from $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly due to higher interest rates on the Company’s variable debt.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $3.4 million versus $2.7 million in the 2023 third quarter and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year 2023 capital expenditures of $13.0 million mainly reflect the addition of two new Vacuum Arc Remelt furnaces at the Company's North Jackson facility.

Conference Call and Webcast

[TABLES FOLLOW]





UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Information) (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 79,780 $ 56,200 $ 285,943 $ 202,114 Cost of products sold 66,672 53,784 244,404 187,927 Gross margin 13,108 2,416 41,539 14,187 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,304 5,575 27,783 21,180 Operating income (loss) 4,804 (3,159 ) 13,756 (6,993 ) Interest expense 2,134 1,532 8,155 4,163 Deferred financing amortization 65 56 259 225 Other expense (income), net 29 (60 ) 34 (684 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,576 (4,687 ) 5,308 (10,697 ) Income taxes (21 ) (963 ) 398 (2,624 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,597 $ (3,724 ) $ 4,910 $ (8,073 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Basic $ 0.28 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.54 $ (0.90 ) Net income (loss) loss per common share - Diluted $ 0.27 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.53 $ (0.90 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding Basic 9,133,716 9,007,001 9,086,004 8,972,468 Diluted 9,445,132 9,007,001 9,278,569 8,972,468





MARKET CHANNEL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, Net Sales 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service centers $ 61,763 $ 41,380 $ 221,691 $ 144,955 Original equipment manufacturers 5,895 4,358 19,113 17,230 Rerollers 2,935 5,041 15,635 19,824 Forgers 8,002 4,739 24,742 17,568 Conversion services and other sales 1,185 682 4,762 2,537 Total net sales $ 79,780 $ 56,200 $ 285,943 $ 202,114 Tons shipped 8,124 6,500 32,058 26,571





MELT TYPE INFORMATION Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, Net Sales 2023 2022 2023 2022 Specialty alloys $ 57,489 $ 42,000 $ 213,077 $ 160,352 Premium alloys * 21,106 13,518 68,104 39,225 Conversion services and other sales 1,185 682 4,762 2,537 Total net sales $ 79,780 $ 56,200 $ 285,943 $ 202,114





END MARKET INFORMATION ** Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, Net Sales 2023 2022 2023 2022 Aerospace $ 61,895 $ 40,050 $ 216,093 $ 137,489 Power generation 1,077 1,043 4,208 6,117 Oil & gas 3,580 5,256 13,978 17,981 Heavy equipment 6,413 5,634 31,212 27,138 General industrial, conversion services and other sales 6,815 4,217 20,452 13,389 Total net sales $ 79,780 $ 56,200 $ 285,943 $ 202,114





* Premium alloys represent all vacuum induction melted (VIM) products. ** The majority of our products are sold to service centers rather than the ultimate end market customer. The end market information in this press release is our estimate based upon our knowledge of our customers and the grade of material sold to them, which they will in-turn sell to the ultimate end market customer.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash $ 394 $ 2,019 Accounts receivable, net 39,034 30,960 Inventory, net 144,700 154,193 Other current assets 11,121 10,392 Total current assets 195,249 197,564 Property, plant and equipment, net 159,636 163,490 Deferred income taxes - 143 Other long-term assets 1,233 2,137 Total assets $ 356,118 $ 363,334 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 34,855 $ 38,179 Accrued employment costs 5,920 2,790 Current portion of long-term debt 3,733 3,419 Other current liabilities 829 1,112 Total current liabilities 45,337 45,500 Long-term debt, net 81,846 95,015 Deferred income taxes 2 - Other long-term liabilities, net 2,891 3,066 Total liabilities 130,076 143,581 Stockholders’ equity 226,042 219,753 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 356,118 $ 363,334





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 4,910 $ (8,073 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 19,433 19,378 Deferred income tax 215 (2,695 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,336 1,188 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (8,074 ) (9,768 ) Inventory, net 7,785 (15,078 ) Accounts payable (2,900 ) 10,507 Accrued employment costs 3,130 (1,513 ) Income taxes 181 3 Other, net (785 ) (2,986 ) Net cash used in operating activities 25,231 (9,037 ) Investing activity: Capital expenditures (13,026 ) (12,096 ) Net cash used in investing activity (13,026 ) (12,096 ) Financing activities: Net (payments on) borrowings under revolving credit facility (10,561 ) 23,548 Proceeds from other financing transactions, net - 1,804 Payments on term loan facility, capital leases, and notes (3,568 ) (2,412 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans 299 224 Payments of financing costs - (130 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (13,830 ) 23,034 Net increase (decrease) in cash (1,625 ) 1,901 Cash at beginning of period 2,019 118 Cash at end of period $ 394 $ 2,019





RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 2,597 $ (3,724 ) $ 4,910 $ (8,073 ) Interest expense 2,134 1,526 8,155 4,158 Income taxes (21 ) (963 ) 398 (2,624 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,921 4,858 19,446 19,378 EBITDA 9,631 1,697 32,909 12,839 Share-based compensation expense 328 288 1,336 1,289 Fixed cost absorption direct charge - - - 1,300 Spill costs in addition to absorption charge, net - 300 - 4,060 AMJP benefit - (139 ) - (3,589 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,959 $ 2,146 $ 34,245 $ 15,899



