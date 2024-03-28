ECARX Partners with Lianyou Zhilian to Accelerate Development of Intelligent Vehicle Solutions

SHANGHAI, China, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Lianyou Zhilian Technology Co., Ltd. (“Lianyou Zhilian”).

Lianyou Zhilian is an innovator and leader in automotive technology, specializing in the research and development for intelligent connected vehicles, in-vehicle smart terminals, intelligent driving technology, and vehicle engineering.

The strategic partnership will seamlessly integrate the companies’ respective technological strengths, supply chain ecosystems, and research and development capabilities to jointly develop innovative intelligent cockpits and intelligent driving solutions for a broader range of automakers and brands. These solutions will allow automakers to offer safer, smarter, and more enjoyable and efficient travel experiences for drivers worldwide.

ECARX has formed strategic alliances with technology industry leaders like AMD, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Mobileye, to drive the digital transformation of the industry. A number of strategic partners, including Lianyou Zhilian, were recently hosted at the ECARX Tech Day, where ECARX unveiled several ground-breaking automotive intelligence solutions and ecosystem advancements, and also announced plans to establish global manufacturing facilities.

Ziyu Shen, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of ECARX, said, “This strategic partnership marks the next step in ECARX’s strategy to reshape the global automotive technology value chain. Our partnership with Lianyou Zhilian is a testament to our shared vision for the future of mobility. By combining Lianyou Zhilian's extensive customer base and proven mass-production capabilities with our global reach and technical capabilities, this partnership will enable us to support a broader range of automotive OEMs and brands in delivering unique vehicle experiences, while driving the development of the global automotive industry.”

Junhong Wen, General Manager of Lianyou, added, “The partnership with ECARX marks a significant milestone. By pooling our technological expertise and capabilities for innovation, we will amplify the synergies created to support automotive OEMs and brands with next generation intelligent cockpits and driving solutions.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 2,000 employees based in 11 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co., Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contacts:

ecarx@christensencomms.com