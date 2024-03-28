Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
28 March 2024

Notification of transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameSrinivasan Venkatakrishnan
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusChair
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of US$0.01 each
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)CurrencyGBP
 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
15.810455,000
Aggregated information

5,000 Ordinary Shares

 

 

GBP 79,052.25
e)Date of the transaction28 March 2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameIan Cockerill
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusChief Executive Officer
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of US$0.01 each
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)CurrencyGBP
 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
15.963318,500
Aggregated information

18,500 Ordinary Shares

 

GBP 295,321.05
e)Date of the transaction28 March 2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

