Endeavour Mining plc

28 March 2024

Notification of transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status Chair

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c) Currency GBP

d)







Price and volume



Price Volume

15.81045 5,000

Aggregated information



Aggregated Volume Price



5,000 Ordinary Shares











GBP 79,052.25

e) Date of the transaction 28 March 2024