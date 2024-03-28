Endeavour Mining plc
28 March 2024
Notification of transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chair
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|Details of the transaction:
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|15.81045
|5,000
|Aggregated information
5,000 Ordinary Shares
GBP 79,052.25
|Date of the transaction
|28 March 2024
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|Details of the transaction:
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|15.9633
|18,500
|Aggregated information
18,500 Ordinary Shares
GBP 295,321.05
|Date of the transaction
|28 March 2024
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
