The SHEBA® Brand Hosts the Ultimate Matchup Putting Some of The Internet’s Most Famous Cats Head-to-Head in The Gravy Race

Franklin, Tennessee, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

At a time when brackets are top of mind for sports fans nationwide, the SHEBA® brand is hosting the ultimate match-up: The Gravy Race. This single-elimination tournament gathers some of the internet’s favorite cat influencers to go head-to-head to show just how much cats love the brand’s latest product innovation: SHEBA® GRAVY INDULGENCE™ Entrées .

To generate excitement for this fierce feline competition, the brand has partnered with American sportscaster, Ian Eagle, to call every lick and lap from the sidelines as the famous felines race lick-by-lick to see whose love for gravy emerges as victorious.

“I’ve seen a lot of bracket-based competitions – especially this time of year – and this is like nothing I’ve seen before.” Eagle explained. “The Gravy Race is a fun, lighthearted competition that both sports and cat lovers alike can root for.”

Cat lovers across the country can get in the action too by entering The Gravy Race Sweepstakes for the chance to win a $3,000 gift card, a one (1) year supply of SHEBA cat food and treats, and SHEBA branded swag1. Now through April 2, 2024, enter The Gravy Race Sweepstakes by:

On TikTok: Reply to The Gravy Race trailer post with a video of your cat participating in their own gravy race or a video of your racer cat and include @SHEBABrand, #SHEBAGravyRace and #Sweepstakes in your comment.

On Instagram: Comment on The Gravy Race trailer post who of the eight famous felines will win The Gravy Race, including @SHEBABrandUS, #SHEBAGravyRace and #Sweepstakes in your comment.

New SHEBA® GRAVY INDULGENCE™ Entrées are now available online or in-store at major retailers and pet stores nationwide. For tips and tricks on how to film your own gravy race at home and to check out the official sweepstakes rules visit SHEBA.com/gravy-race.

1NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+. Starts 3/27/24 12:01 a.m. ET; ends 4/2/24 11:59 a.m. ET. One (1) prize. Total ARV of prize: $5,000. Odds depend on no. of entries. Subject to full Official Rules available at SHEBA.com/gravy-race. Sponsor: Mars Petcare US, Inc.