Data Storage Corporation Reports Record Revenue of $25 Million and Achieves Profitability for the 2023 Fiscal Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, stated, “We are proud to report record revenue of $25.0 million for the 2023 fiscal year which we believe is a direct result of the strategic growth initiatives we implemented throughout the year. Through our innovative marketing programs and highly attended events, we had continued success in securing one time equipment sales, however, our primary emphasis has been on our recurring subscription based services, which increased 17% over the prior year. Notably, gross profit grew 18.5% with gross profit margin increasing to 38.4% in 2023 from 33.9% in 2022—validating that our strategies are working. Importantly, we achieved profitability for the 2023 fiscal year and anticipate that as our revenue continues to grow, we will witness continued improvement in both our margins and overall profitability in 2024 and beyond.”

“We are witnessing strong contract momentum as evidenced by the several contract announcements made throughout the year. Specifically, we secured contracts with new clients as well as expanded relationships with existing clients, which we believe demonstrates our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Furthermore, our newly implemented sales and marketing program is proving effective and strategically complements our Major Accounts Program, where we are capitalizing on the vast opportunities for upselling and cross-selling of our products and services.”

“We believe that by executing and advancing our growth strategies, including the CloudFirst and Flagship merger, as well as expanding distribution channels, enhancing digital and direct marketing efforts, refining lead generation processes, and investigating strategic M&A prospects, we can sustainably boost revenue and optimize long-term profitability. At the same time, we have preserved a strong balance with over $12.7 million in cash and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023. Overall, we believe we are at an inflection point where we are well positioned to further establish our leadership and capitalize on the vast and growing multibillion-dollar market opportunities our services address within the disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT markets.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cloud-hosting, disaster-recovery, cyber security, and voice & data companies, built around technical asset investments in multiple regions, providing services to a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward looking statements in this press release include statements such as reporting record revenue of $25.0 million for the 2023 fiscal year being a direct result of the strategic growth initiatives the Company implemented throughout the year, witnessing continued improvement in both the Company's margins and overall profitability in 2024 and beyond as revenue continues to grow, capitalizing on the vast opportunities for upselling and cross-selling of the Company's products and services, sustainably boosting revenue and optimizing long-term profitability by executing and advancing the Company's growth strategies, including the CloudFirst and Flagship merger, as well as expanding distribution channels, enhancing digital and direct marketing efforts, refining lead generation processes, and investigating strategic M&A prospects and being at an inflection point where the Company is well positioned to further establish its leadership and capitalize on the vast and growing multibillion-dollar market opportunities its services address within the disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT markets. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,428,730 $ 2,286,722 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $7,915 and $27,250 in 2023 and 2022, respectively) 1,259,972 3,502,836 Marketable securities 11,318,196 9,010,968 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 513,175 584,666 Total Current Assets 14,520,073 15,385,192 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 7,838,225 7,168,488 Less—Accumulated depreciation (5,105,451 ) (4,956,698 ) Net Property and Equipment 2,732,774 2,211,790 Other Assets: Goodwill 4,238,671 4,238,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,981 226,501 Other assets 48,436 48,437 Intangible assets, net 1,698,084 1,975,644 Total Other Assets 6,048,172 6,489,253 Total Assets $ 23,301,019 $ 24,086,235 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,608,938 $ 3,207,577 Deferred revenue 336,201 281,060 Finance leases payable 263,600 359,868 Finance leases payable related party 235,944 520,623 Operating lease liabilities short term 63,983 160,657 Total Current Liabilities 3,508,666 4,529,785 Operating lease liabilities — 71,772 Finance leases payable 17,641 281,242 Finance leases payable related party 20,297 256,241 Total Long-Term Liabilities 37,938 609,255 Total Liabilities 3,546,604 5,139,040 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized;0 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 — — Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,880,460 and 6,822,127 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 6,881 6,822 Additional paid in capital 39,490,285 38,982,440 Accumulated deficit (19,505,803 ) (19,887,378 ) Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders’ Equity 19,991,363 19,101,884 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (236,948 ) (154,689 ) Total Stockholder’s Equity 19,754,415 18,947,195 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 23,301,019 $ 24,086,235









DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Sales $ 24,959,576 $ 23,870,837 Cost of sales 15,383,251 15,787,544 Gross Profit 9,576,325 8,083,293 Impairment of goodwill — 2,322,000 Selling, general and administrative 9,744,736 9,837,308 Loss from Operations (168,411 ) (4,076,015 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest income 542,229 10,969 Interest expense (74,502 ) (141,056 ) Impairment of deferred offering costs and financing costs associated with canceled financing efforts — (127,343 ) Other expense — (75,418 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 467,727 (332,848 ) Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes 299,316 (4,408,863 ) Provision from (Benefit from) income taxes — — Net Income (Loss) 299,316 (4,408,863 ) Loss in Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 82,259 52,061 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 381,575 $ (4,356,802 ) Earnings (loss) per Share – Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.64 ) Earnings (loss) per Share – Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.64 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares – Basic 6,841,094 6,775,140 Weighted Average Number of Shares – Diluted 7,215,069 6,775,140





