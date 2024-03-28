Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

OTTAWA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced its financial results for the three-month and one-year periods ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise noted.



“Telesat achieved a great deal in 2023 and I am pleased with our financial performance and, more importantly in terms of our future, the breakthrough we had in moving Telesat Lightspeed, our advanced Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite program, forward,” commented Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “Our financial results reflect our continued disciplined execution, delivering Adjusted EBITDA1 above our 2023 guidance as well as industry-leading Adjusted EBITDA margins1, high capacity utilization, a substantial contractual backlog2 of $1.3 billion, and significant cash flow, ending the year with a cash balance of $1.7 billion.”

Goldberg added: “Certainly the big development for Telesat last year was our announcement in August that we selected MDA Space to be the prime satellite contractor for Telesat Lightspeed, that the program is fully funded through global service delivery (subject to certain conditions) and that, by leveraging a number of key technology advances, Telesat Lightspeed will have improved network performance and efficiency and still achieve an expected capital cost savings of approximately US$2 billion relative to the approach we previously had been taking. I am also pleased that we have had extensive engagement with the Government of Canada regarding financing for Telesat Lightspeed and expect to share funding terms shortly. We estimate that, in addition to the roughly US$2 billion of capital cost savings, our total cost of borrowings is expected to be roughly US$750 million lower relative to our prior Telesat Lightspeed plan. The Government of Canada has been a strong supporter of the Lightspeed program and we are grateful for that support.”

Goldberg concluded: “For 2024, and as reflected in our financial guidance for the year, we expect continued reduction in revenues from our North American direct-to-home (DTH) satellite video customers as well as reduced revenues from customers for enterprise services owing to significant competition in the satellite services market. We also expect meaningful increases in operating and capital expenditures as we accelerate the development of Telesat Lightspeed. The reduction in revenue and increase in operating expenditures is expected to result in a substantial decrease in Adjusted EBITDA1 relative to 2023, down 34% at the mid-point of our 2024 guidance range. Our focus this year will be, on the one hand, maximizing our Adjusted EBITDA1 and cash flow by seeking to mitigate the anticipated revenue declines and rigorously managing our legacy cost structure while, on the other hand, ramping up all activities associated with building and commercializing Telesat Lightspeed, which we strongly believe will revolutionize broadband connectivity for enterprise and government users and represents a highly compelling growth and value creation opportunity for Telesat and its stakeholders.”

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $704 million, a decrease of 7% ($55 million) compared to the same period in 2022. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined 9% ($70 million) compared to 2022. The decrease was due to a rate reduction on the renewal of a long-term agreement with a North American DTH customer combined with a reduction of capacity and rate by another one of our North American DTH customers. The completion of an equipment sale in 2022 to the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) which was not repeated in 2023 as well as lower revenue from certain Latin American customers also contributed to the revenue reduction relative to 2022.

Operating expenses for the full year 2023 were $205 million, a decrease of 21% ($54 million) from 2022. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, operating expenses decreased by 22% ($57 million) compared to 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower non-cash share-based compensation, higher costs for equipment sales in 2022 relating to the DARPA program, and lower insurance costs.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the full-year 2023 was $534 million, a decrease of 6% ($34 million) or, when adjusted for foreign exchange rates, a decrease of 8% ($46 million). The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 75.8%, compared to 74.8% in the same period in 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Telesat’s net income was $583 million compared to a net loss of $82 million for the prior year. The positive variation of $665 million was principally due to C-band clearing proceeds recognized in the second quarter of 2023 combined with a positive variation in foreign exchange gain (loss) on the conversion of U.S. dollar debt into Canadian dollars and a higher gain on the repurchase of debt.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $166 million, a decrease of 20% ($41 million) compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the completion of an equipment sale in 2022 to DARPA which was not repeated in 2023 and a rate reduction on the renewal of a long-term agreement with a North American DTH customer.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $50 million, a decrease of 38% ($30 million) from 2022.

The decrease was primarily due to lower non-cash share-based compensation and higher equipment sales in 2022 relating to the DARPA program.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $123 million, a decrease of 11% ($16 million). The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 74.3%, compared to 67.2% in the same period in 2022.

Telesat net income for the quarter was $39 million compared to net income of $91 million for the same period in the prior year.

Business Highlights

MDA Space Satellite Agreement and Telesat Lightspeed Financing: Telesat announced on August 11, 2023, that space technology company MDA Space Ltd. has been contracted to build the advanced satellites for the Telesat Lightspeed program and that, subject to certain conditions, Telesat Lightspeed was fully funded funding through global service delivery.

SpaceX Launch Agreement: In September 2023, Telesat announced that it had entered into a launch agreement with SpaceX for 14 launches on SpaceX’s Falcon 9. These launches will carry up to 18 of its Telesat Lightspeed satellites per launch from SpaceX’s launch facilities in California and Florida and is the largest commercial satellite launch agreement in SpaceX’s history.

Launch of LEO 3 Demonstration Satellite: In July 2023, Telesat launched its LEO 3 demonstration satellite, which has successfully completed in-orbit testing. The LEO 3 satellite features Ka- and V-band payloads and will provide continuity for customer and ecosystem vendor testing campaigns following the decommissioning of Telesat’s Phase 1 LEO satellite.

C-band Spectrum Cleared:

On June 30, 2023, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) completed its validation of Telesat’s Phase II certification of accelerated C-band clearing activities in the 3.7 GHz band, making Telesat eligible to receive US$259.6 million, its second accelerated relocation payment. An amount of $344.9 million (US$259.6 million) was recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2023, and was recorded under other operating gains (losses), net and the payment was received in the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Debt Repurchase:

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Telesat repurchased debt with a cumulative principal amount of US$427.0 million in exchange for an aggregate cost of US$255.6 million. Combined with the debt repurchases completed in 2022, Telesat has repurchased a cumulative principal amount of US$587.0 million for an aggregate cost of US$332.7 million.

At December 31, 2023:

Telesat had contracted backlog 2 for future services of approximately $1.3 billion (excluding approximately $740 million revenue commitments associated with Telesat Lightspeed). Fleet utilization was 85%.





2024 Financial Outlook

(assumes a foreign exchange rate of US$1=C$1.35)

For 2024, Telesat expects full year:

revenues to be between $545 million and $565 million;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 to be between $340 million and $360 million, which reflects Telesat Lightspeed operating expenses of between $80 million and $90 million; and

to be between $340 million and $360 million, which reflects Telesat Lightspeed operating expenses of between $80 million and $90 million; and cash flows used in investing activities to be in the range of $1,000 million to $1,400 million, which is nearly all related to expected Telesat Lightspeed capital expenditures.



Telesat’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Telesat Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

For the periods ended December 31

Three months Twelve months (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2023 2022(4) 2023 2022(4) Revenue $ 165,901 $ 206,684 $ 704,161 $ 759,169 Operating expenses (49,901 ) (79,961 ) (204,552 ) (258,989 ) Depreciation (42,602 ) (46,691 ) (182,669 ) (188,755 ) Amortization (3,166 ) (3,775 ) (13,093 ) (14,979 ) Other operating gains (losses), net (79,900 ) 7 264,999 7 Operating income (9,668 ) 76,264 568,846 296,453 Interest expense (65,179 ) (67,304 ) (270,350 ) (221,756 ) Gain on repurchase of debt 8,618 — 230,080 106,916 Interest and other income 17,768 12,915 66,532 23,476 Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of financial instruments — — — 4,314 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange 77,577 72,251 77,758 (239,591 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 29,116 94,126 672,866 (30,188 ) Tax (expense) recovery 10,224 (3,266 ) (89,596 ) (51,409 ) Net income (loss) $ 39,340 $ 90,860 $ 583,270 $ (81,597 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Telesat Corporation shareholders $ 10,465 $ 22,753 $ 157,118 $ (23,764 ) Non-controlling interest 28,875 68,107 426,152 (57,833 ) $ 39,340 $ 90,860 $ 583,270 $ (81,597 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Telesat Corporation shareholders Basic $ 0.77 $ 1.80 $ 11.71 $ (1.93 ) Diluted $ 0.74 $ 1.73 $ 11.29 $ (1.93 ) Total Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 13,602,952 12,611,700 13,417,290 12,311,264 Diluted 15,679,834 14,610,705 15,288,221 12,311,264





Telesat Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022(4) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,669,089 $ 1,677,792 Trade and other receivables 78,289 41,248 Other current financial assets 631 515 Current income tax recoverable 16,510 18,409 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,169 50,324 Total current assets 1,816,688 1,788,288 Satellites, property and other equipment 1,260,298 1,364,084 Deferred tax assets 2,954 49,984 Other long-term financial assets 6,633 10,476 Long-term income tax recoverable 7,497 15,303 Other long-term assets 40,926 47,977 Intangible assets 692,756 756,878 Goodwill 2,446,603 2,446,603 Total assets $ 6,274,355 $ 6,479,593 Liabilities Trade and other payables $ 43,626 $ 43,555 Other current financial liabilities 29,061 48,397 Income taxes payable 1,921 3,476 Other current liabilities 63,119 75,968 Total current liabilities 137,727 171,396 Long-term indebtedness 3,197,019 3,850,081 Deferred tax liabilities 235,247 271,246 Other long-term financial liabilities 14,938 19,663 Other long-term liabilities 290,441 327,055 Total liabilities 3,875,372 4,639,441 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 51,252 46,554 Accumulated earnings 534,058 356,273 Reserves 76,608 78,609 Total Telesat Corporation shareholders’ equity 661,918 481,436 Non-controlling interest 1,737,065 1,358,716 Total shareholders’ equity 2,398,983 1,840,152 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,274,355 $ 6,479,593





Telesat Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022(4) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 583,270 $ (81,597 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation 182,669 188,755 Amortization 13,093 14,979 Tax expense (recovery) 89,596 51,409 Interest expense 270,350 221,756 Interest income (63,838 ) (23,564 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (77,758 ) 239,591 (Gain) loss on changes in fair value of financial instruments — (4,314 ) Share-based compensation 33,015 67,428 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (59 ) (7 ) Gain on repurchase of debt (230,080 ) (106,916 ) Impairment 79,740 — Deferred revenue amortization (59,337 ) (77,075 ) Pension expense 5,674 7,587 C-band clearing income (344,892 ) — Other 2,958 (1,184 ) Income taxes paid, net of income taxes received (66,841 ) (98,143 ) Interest paid, net of interest received (209,261 ) (163,113 ) Operating assets and liabilities (39,212 ) (6,744 ) Net cash from operating activities 169,087 228,848 Cash flows (used in) generated from investing activities Cash payments related to satellite programs (83,319 ) (31,805 ) Cash payments related to property and other equipment (42,920 ) (32,701 ) Purchase of intangible assets (13,267 ) (71 ) C-band clearing proceeds 351,438 64,651 Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities 211,932 74 Cash flows (used in) generated from financing activities Repurchase of indebtedness (344,014 ) (97,234 ) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (2,171 ) (2,498 ) Satellite performance incentive payments (6,385 ) (6,667 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 27 — Tax withholdings on settlement of restricted share units (3,198 ) — Government grant received 1,089 22,324 Final Transaction adjustment payment — (20,790 ) Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (354,652 ) (104,865 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (35,070 ) 104,142 Changes in cash and cash equivalents (8,703 ) 228,199 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,677,792 1,449,593 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 1,669,089 $ 1,677,792





Telesat’s Adjusted EBITDA margin(1): The following table provides a quantitative reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which are non-IFRS measures. Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2023 2022(4) 2023 2022(4) Net income (loss) $ 39,340 $ 90,860 $ 583,270 $ (81,597 ) Tax expense (recovery) (10,224 ) 3,266 89,596 51,409 (Gain) loss on changes in fair value of financial instruments — — — (4,314 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (77,577 ) (72,251 ) (77,758 ) 239,591 Interest and other income (17,768 ) (12,915 ) (66,532 ) (23,476 ) Interest expense 65,179 67,304 270,350 221,756 Gain on repurchase of debt (8,618 ) — (230,080 ) (106,916 ) Depreciation 42,602 46,691 182,669 188,755 Amortization 3,166 3,775 13,093 14,979 Other operating (gains) losses, net 79,900 (7 ) (264,999 ) (7 ) Non-recurring compensation expenses(3) 385 303 1,078 305 Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation 6,949 11,968 33,015 67,428 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123,334 $ 138,994 $ 533,702 $ 567,913 Revenue $ 165,901 $ 206,684 $ 704,161 $ 759,169 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 74.3 % 67.2 % 75.8 % 74.8 %

End Notes

1 The common definition of EBITDA is “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.” In evaluating financial performance, Telesat uses revenue and deducts certain operating expenses (including share-based compensation expense and unusual and non-recurring items, including restructuring related expenses) to obtain operating income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and the Adjusted EBITDA margin (defined as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue) as measures of Telesat’s operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA allows Telesat and investors to compare Telesat’s operating results with that of competitors exclusive of depreciation and amortization, interest and investment income, interest expense, taxes and certain other expenses. Financial results of competitors in the satellite services industry have significant variations that can result from timing of capital expenditures, the amount of intangible assets recorded, the differences in assets’ lives, the timing and amount of investments, the effects of other income (expense), and unusual and non-recurring items. The use of Adjusted EBITDA assists Telesat and investors to compare operating results exclusive of these items. Competitors in the satellite services industry have significantly different capital structures. Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability of performance by excluding interest expense.

Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of Telesat’s operating results and is useful to Telesat and investors in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value and making investment decisions. Adjusted EBITDA as used here may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by competitors. Adjusted EBITDA should be used in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and is not presented as a substitute for cash flows from operations as a measure of Telesat’s liquidity or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of Telesat’s operating performance.

2 Remaining performance obligations, which Telesat refers to as contracted revenue backlog (‘backlog’), represents Telesat’s expected future revenue from existing service contracts (without discounting for present value) including any deferred revenue that Telesat will recognize in the future in respect of cash already received. The calculation of the backlog reflects the revenue recognition policies adopted under IFRS 15. The majority of Telesat’s contracted revenue backlog is generated from contractual agreements for satellite capacity.

3 Includes severance payments and special compensation and benefits for executives and employees.

4 The figures from 2022 were restated to take into account the impact of the amendment from IAS 12, Income Taxes. For additional details on the restatement, refer to Note 3 of the consolidated financial statements that may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR’s website at www.sedarplus.ca.