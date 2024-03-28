Cascara Sagrada Extract Market to Rise at 6.5% CAGR, Aiming for US$ 115.6 Million by 2034, says Fact.MR

Rockville, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Cascara Sagrada Extract Market is set to reach US$ 61.5 million in 2024 and has been projected to further increase at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.

Cascara sagrada extract-based products have become well-known as dietary supplements in recent years due to their possible health advantages for improving digestion and easing constipation. They are available for sale in liquid, powder, and capsule forms.

Extracts from Cascara sagrada are sold as capsules, liquids, and powders both offline and online. It is possible that demand for medications will increase even though they are easily obtained in stores without a prescription. The competitive landscape, product innovation, customer preferences, and marketing strategies are some of the factors influencing the growth of the cascara sagrada extract market. Businesses can use packaging, formula, and branding to set their products apart.

Key Segments of Cascara Sagrada Extract Market Research

By Form By Application By Region Capsules

Powder

Liquid Dietary Supplements

Hair & Skin Care North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



As more people are seeking alternative medicines, cascara sagrada extract continues to rise in popularity among consumers. Customers are looking for supplements that support general digestive health and bowel regularity, such as cascara sagrada extract. There is also a growing demand for these extracts as consumers become more conscious of digestive issues including constipation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Sales of cascara sagrada extract across segments are estimated to reach a value of US$ 61.5 million in 2024.

The market is forecasted to touch US$ 115.6 million by the end of 2034.

The market in the United States is poised to reach a value of US$ 11.4 million in 2024.

The United States occupies 78.2% share of the North American market in 2024.

Sales in China are poised to reach US$ 10.6 million in 2024.

The East Asian market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% over the next 10 years.

“The market for cascara sagrada extract is projected to exhibit steady growth, driven by rising consumer awareness of its digestive health benefits and increasing demand for natural dietary supplements,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements among Athletes to Enhance Performance, Improve Recovery, and Support Muscle Growth

More consumers are preferring dietary supplements such as cascara sagrada extract as they are aware of their health benefits and want to make sure they are getting all the nutrients they require. This is because nutritional supplements are now available in liquid, powder, tablet, and capsule forms. Dietary supplements are frequently used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to boost muscle growth, increase recuperation, and improve athletic performance. Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), creatine, protein powders, and caffeine are common supplements utilized for these uses.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 115.6 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Growing Demand for Natural Health Remedies and Emphasis on Wellness and Health

Herbal treatments have long been used in China to treat various health issues. The possible benefits of cascara sagrada extract for digestion are consistent with this preference for natural therapies. In China, demand for dietary supplements is being driven by a growing emphasis on wellness and health. Goods using cascara sagrada extract are satisfying the growing demand for natural health cures on the market. Changes in lifestyle, urbanization, and diet have led to an increase in interest in preventive health care and well-being.

Supplements with cascara sagrada extract support overall health and digestive well-being, which helps meet the evolving needs of their clientele. Marketing tactics that highlight the benefits of cascara sagrada extract are responsible for the product's rising sales. Growing brand awareness and favorable customer impressions are the main drivers of demand for these supplements.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cascara sagrada extract market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the cascara sagrada extract market study by form (capsules, powder, liquid) and application (dietary supplements, hair & skincare), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

