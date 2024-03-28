US Marshals add Alabama man to 15 Most Wanted fugitives list

WASHINGTON, DC, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Marshals Service has elevated to its 15 Most Wanted fugitives list a man wanted by Alabama authorities for murder, kidnapping, and burglary. Ladarrius Rhaheem Fantroy, 28, of Repton, is a suspect in a double homicide that occurred in June 2023. He and an associate allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old boy and the boyfriend of the child’s mother. Fantroy and the associate then allegedly stole the victims’ vehicle, with the victims’ 8-year-old daughter inside. The child was ordered into the trunk of another get-away vehicle where she remained for several hours until her eventual release on the side of a highway in the middle of the night.

In June 2023, Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants for Fantroy, charging him with two counts of capital murder and one count of kidnapping.

In July 2023, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants charging Fantroy with kidnapping and burglary after he and an associate allegedly broke into a residence, bound a man, woman, and minor child, then tortured the man while demanding a large sum of money. Fantroy and the associate then allegedly ordered the man into the trunk of his vehicle and stole the vehicle, releasing him several hours later.

On July 25, 2023, the Conecuh and Monroe County Sheriffs' Offices, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation, requested the assistance of the USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) in locating and apprehending Fantroy. USMS adopted the fugitive investigation and is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to Fantroy’s arrest.

USMS investigators believe that Fantroy may be receiving assistance from family members and associates which has enabled him to elude law enforcement. He is known to have a large network of associates with strong ties in Mobile and Atlanta.

“Given the nature of Fantroy's alleged crimes, his danger to the community at large and ability to elude law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals have elevated this fugitive investigation to our 15 Most Wanted Fugitive list,” said USMS Director Ronald L. Davis. “We are seeking the public’s assistance in getting this dangerous individual in custody so that he can face justice. Anyone with information as to Mr. Fantroy’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.”

Fantroy is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Fantroy’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED2 or send information via the USMS Tips App.

The GCRFTF began operations in July 2006 and operates throughout Alabama and Mississippi with the participation of three federal agencies and 72 state and local agencies. Since its inception, the GCRFTF has apprehended more than 68,000 fugitives.

Created in 1983, the USMS 15 Most Wanted fugitive program draws attention to some of the country’s most dangerous and high-profile fugitives. These fugitives tend to be career criminals with histories of violence who pose a significant threat to public safety. Generally, 15MW fugitives are considered the “worst of the worst” and can include murderers, sex offenders, major drug kingpins, organized crime figures and individuals wanted for high-profile financial crimes. Since the program began in 1983, more than 250 15MW fugitive cases have been closed.

The USMS has a long history of providing assistance and expertise to other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in support of their fugitive investigations. Working with authorities at the federal, state, tribal, and local levels, USMS-led fugitive task forces arrested more than 73,000 fugitives and cleared nearly 86,000 warrants in FY 2023.

