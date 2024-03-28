Enovis to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wilmington, DE, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) ("Enovis" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the Company’s website under the Investors tab at Events and Presentations.

