LendFi Revolutionizes DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive App Launch

Hanoi City, Vietnam, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exhilarating development for the decentralized finance (DeFi) community, LendFi announces the launch of its innovative app, now available for download on both the iOS Store and Google PlayStore. This groundbreaking app introduces a suite of utility features designed to enhance user experience and financial empowerment. Among these are staking, peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, cryptocurrency swaps, integration with GameFi and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the pioneering use of artificial intelligence (AI).









A New Era of Financial Tools

LendFi's app brings to the forefront a collection of services that redefine the way users interact with digital assets. The staking feature allows LendFi token holders to earn rewards by participating in network security, while the P2P lending platform offers a streamlined, intermediary-free borrowing and lending experience. The swap functionality facilitates easy and efficient token exchanges, and the GameFi integration opens up new avenues for earning through play. Additionally, the NFT marketplace leverages AI to tailor loan offers and valuations, ensuring a personalized and risk-adjusted experience for all participants.

Exciting Opportunities: Private Sale and IDO

In tandem with the app launch, LendFi is excited to announce its Initial DEX Offering (IDO). The private sale round one generated buzz within the DeFi community raising $600,000 within a few hours of launch.

LendFi is set to launch the round 2 of the private sale on March 30th and it's attractively priced at $0.2. Thereby offering investors the opportunity to purchase the token at a very affordable price.

This will be followed by the IDO, where tokens will be available at $0.4, providing an excellent opportunity for early adopters to participate in the project's growth. In anticipation of these events, LendFi also hints at an upcoming listing on Centralized Exchanges (CEX), promising broader access and liquidity for its users.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Plans

LendFi's commitment to security, innovation, and growth is underscored by its strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Certik, Hela_Labs, and Socrates. These collaborations not only enhance the platform's security posture but also bring a wealth of knowledge and resources to support LendFi's ambitious roadmap. Additionally, the recent listing on Coingecko marks a significant milestone, increasing the project's visibility and credibility within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Over the next 12 months, LendFi is poised for aggressive expansion. With secured investments and a clear strategy, the platform aims to dominate the DeFi protocols space. Key to this strategy is the planned listing on all top-tier exchanges, further enhancing LendFi's accessibility and appeal to a global audience.

In summary, LendFi's app launch marks a significant leap forward in the DeFi space, bringing an array of innovative financial tools to the fingertips of users worldwide. With its private and IDO sales underway and plans for substantial growth, LendFi is a beacon for those looking to navigate the promising yet complex waters of decentralized finance.





To Learn More About LendFi

Website: https://lendfi.finance/

Twitter: https://x.com/LendFi_Finance

Whitepaper: LendFi





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.