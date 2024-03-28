Xilio Therapeutics Announces $11.3 Million Private Placement Equity Financing

Announces strategic portfolio reprioritization focused on rapid advancement of clinical-stage programs for XTX301, a tumor-activated, IL-12, and XTX101, a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4, and leveraging the company’s promising research platform for tumor-activated bispecific and cell engager molecules



Reports additional Phase 2 data for XTX202, a tumor-activated, beta-gamma biased IL-2, supporting potential as combination therapy; plans to discontinue monotherapy development and evaluate collaboration opportunities to advance development

Anticipates cash runway into Q2 2025

WALTHAM, Mass., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain existing accredited investors, including Bain Capital Life Sciences and Rock Springs Capital, to issue and sell an aggregate of 1,953,125 shares of Xilio common stock at a price of $0.64 per share and prefunded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,627,441 shares of Xilio common stock at a purchase price of $0.6399 per prefunded warrant share, through a private investment in public equity financing. The prefunded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share of common stock, be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised in full. Xilio anticipates receiving aggregate gross proceeds from the private placement of approximately $11.3 million, before deducting placement agent fees and expenses payable by the company. The private placement is expected to close on April 2, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Xilio expects to use the proceeds from the private placement to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

“Together with our partnership announced with Gilead today for XTX301, our tumor-activated IL-12, this financing enables us to prioritize clinical development for XTX301 as well as XTX101, our tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4, while making focused investments in our promising research-stage pipeline for tumor-activated bispecific and cell engager molecules,” said René Russo, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer of Xilio. “We are grateful for our investors’ confidence in the potential of our pipeline and platform to develop tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer.”

Dr. Russo continued, “We believe our decision to reprioritize Xilio’s clinical- and research-stage investments and resources best positions us to achieve near-term clinical milestones and value-drivers while seeking to deliver on the long-term promise of our differentiated research platform and capabilities. I extend sincere gratitude to each employee impacted by this difficult decision, as their contributions and dedication have played a critical role in working toward Xilio’s mission to improve the lives of patients with cancer.”

Exclusive License Agreement with Gilead

As previously announced today, Xilio entered into an exclusive license agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) for Xilio’s tumor-activated IL-12 program, including XTX301. Under the terms of the agreement:

Xilio will receive $43.5 million in upfront payments, including a cash payment of $30.0 million and an initial equity investment by Gilead of $13.5 million in Xilio common stock at a purchase price of $1.97 per share.

Xilio will be eligible to receive up to $604.0 million in additional contingent payments, including proceeds from up to three additional equity investments by Gilead, a $75.0 million transition fee and specified development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. Xilio will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from high single digits to mid-teens on annual global net product sales.

Prior to the potential transition fee, Xilio is eligible to receive up to a total of $29.0 million in additional equity investments and a development milestone payment.

Xilio will be responsible for conducting clinical development for XTX301 in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial through dose expansion. Following the delivery by Xilio of a specified clinical data package for XTX301, Gilead can elect to transition responsibilities for the development and commercialization of XTX301 to Gilead, subject to the terms of the agreement and payment by Gilead of the $75.0 million transition fee. If Gilead elects not to transition responsibilities for development and commercialization of the licensed products and pay the transition fee, then the license agreement will automatically terminate.

For more information on the Gilead transactions, read the press release here.

Additional Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial for XTX202

Xilio today also announced additional data from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating XTX202, a tumor-activated, beta-gamma biased IL-2, in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) or unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

As of a data cutoff date of March 6, 2024:

A total of 17 RCC patients and 20 melanoma patients were administered XTX202 in the Phase 2 trial in an outpatient setting at dose levels of 1.4 mg/kg once every three weeks (Q3W) or 4 mg/kg Q3W.

In 26 patients evaluable for anti-tumor activity at both dose levels, stable disease (SD) continued to be the best response. Investigators reported SD of at least nine-weeks duration in 7 RCC patients (70% disease control rate) and in 9 melanoma patients (56% disease control rate). In addition, XTX202 continued to be generally well-tolerated with safety data consistent with previously reported results. Xilio plans to present the full data set at a future medical meeting.

Together with previously reported data, Xilio believes these additional data further validate the company’s tumor-activated approach and support the broad potential for XTX202 as a combination therapy. Xilio plans to explore strategic opportunities to continue to develop XTX202 in combination with other agents.

Strategic Portfolio Reprioritization

In addition, Xilio today announced plans to reprioritize its resources, including a workforce reduction.

As part of the strategic portfolio reprioritization and workforce reduction, Xilio plans to:

focus on rapidly advancing clinical development for XTX301 and XTX101 and leveraging the company’s promising research platform to advance differentiated bispecific and cell engager molecules;

discontinue further investment in XTX202 as a monotherapy; and

undertake efforts to further reduce its expenses and streamline its operations, including a reduction in headcount of 15 employees, representing approximately 21% of the company’s current workforce.



In connection with the workforce reduction, Xilio expects to incur one-time costs of approximately $1.0 million, primarily related to cash expenditures for severance and benefits continuation. The company estimates that the workforce reduction will be substantially completed in the first half of 2024.

Financial Guidance

In the first quarter of 2024, Xilio repaid all amounts outstanding under its loan and security agreement with Pacific Western Bank (PacWest), and PacWest released all security interests in the company’s and its affiliates’ assets.

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $44.7 million. This cash estimate is a preliminary estimate and is based on information available to management as of the date of this private placement, and these estimates could change.

Based on its current operating plans, Xilio anticipates that its cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023, together with the upfront payment under the license agreement with Gilead, the proceeds from the initial equity investment by Gilead, the anticipated net proceeds from the private placement and after giving effect to one-time costs and anticipated future cost savings associated with the strategic portfolio reprioritization and workforce reduction and the repayment of the outstanding loan balance under the PacWest loan agreement in the first quarter of 2024, will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2025.

About XTX301 (IL-12) and the Phase 1 Clinical Trial

XTX301 is an investigational tumor-activated IL-12 designed to potently stimulate anti-tumor immunity and reprogram the tumor microenvironment (TME) of poorly immunogenic “cold” tumors towards an inflamed or “hot” state. Xilio is currently evaluating the safety and tolerability of XTX301 as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors in a first-in-human, multi-center, open-label Phase 1 clinical trial. Please refer to NCT05684965 on www.clinicaltrials.gov for additional details.

About XTX101 (anti-CTLA-4) and the Phase 1/2 Combination Clinical Trial

XTX101 is an investigational tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced, high affinity binding anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody designed to block CTLA-4 and deplete regulatory T cells when activated (unmasked) in the tumor microenvironment (TME). In the third quarter of 2023, Xilio entered into a co-funded clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate XTX101 in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in a multi-center, open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Xilio is currently evaluating the safety and tolerability of the combination in patients with advanced solid tumors in the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the clinical trial. Subject to the results of Phase 1 combination dose escalation, Xilio plans to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the combination in the Phase 2 portion of the clinical trial in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. Please refer to NCT04896697 on www.clinicaltrials.gov for additional details.

About XTX202 (IL-2) and the Phase 2 Clinical Trial

XTX202 is an investigational tumor-activated, beta-gamma biased IL-2 designed to potently stimulate CD8+ effector T cells and natural killer (NK) cells without concomitant stimulation of regulatory T cells when activated (unmasked) in the TME. The Phase 2 clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of XTX202 as a monotherapy in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma and metastatic renal cell carcinoma who have progressed on standard-of-care treatment. Please refer to NCT05052268 on www.clinicaltrials.gov for additional details.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is using its proprietary platform to build a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated molecules, including antibodies, cytokines, bispecifics and cell engagers, which are designed to optimize the therapeutic index and localize anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Xilio is currently advancing multiple programs for tumor-activated I-O treatments in clinical development, as well as leveraging its differentiated research platform to advance tumor-activated bispecific and cell engager molecules in preclinical development. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

