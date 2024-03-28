Pluri’s Business Verticals Gain Traction in Global Markets; Leadership to Participate and Present in Upcoming Conferences

HAIFA, Israel, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq:PLUR) (TASE:PLUR) ("Pluri" or "the Company"), a leading biotechnology company that transforms cells into solutions that promote global wellbeing and sustainability, today announced leadership from its business verticals will be presenting at, and participating in, the following conferences:



Conference: MIW, Germany-Israel Technology

Date: April 10, 2024

Location: Berlin

Ms. Michal Ogolnik, leader of Pluri’s cell-based coffee business, will be presenting at MIW. Pluri’s Chief Executive Officer & President, Yaky Yanay, will also attend.

Pluri’s cell-based coffee business is part of its PluriAgtech business vertical, which deploys its world-leading 3D cell expansion technology platform to reshape the agricultural landscape and redefine the possibilities of sustainable crop production. Pluri’s patented coffee cell technology uses the Company’s breakthrough 3D cell expansion technology for mass-scale coffee plant cell cultivation. The Company is leveraging two decades of experience and know-how in cell manufacturing to drive the future of coffee science. By utilizing its eco-efficient mass scale production methods, Pluri offers reduced carbon footprint through cultivation, lowering resources while increasing yield for one of the world’s most traded food commodities.

Conference: ATiO Conference 2024

Date: April 10-12, 2024

Location: Berlin

Pluri’s Chief Executive Officer & President Yaky Yanay will participate in a panel of discussions and Chief Business Development Officer of Pharma Efrat Kaduri will attend the event.

Advanced Therapies in Orthopedics Foundation (ATiO) is an international specialist society founded as a non-profit association. The event is dedicated to new perspectives and possibilities in the field of advanced therapies in orthopedics and will include a discussion between key opinion leaders in research, clinics, finance and corporate.

Pluri’s cell therapy product, PLX-PAD, will be evaluated as potential treatment for knee osteoarthritis (OA) as a part of the PROTO (Advanced PeRsOnalized Therapies for Osteoarthritis) collaboration led by Charité Berlin and supported by the EU Horizon Europe program. PLX-PAD is a multifactorial therapy product candidate with robust clinical data. It demonstrated increased muscle strength in two clinical studies and is believed to induce systemic anti-inflammatory effect and to reduce post-operative oxidative stress.

Conference: Biomed Israel

Date: May 21-23, 2024

Location: Tel Aviv

Pluri’s leadership will attend the event.

Conference: Bio International Convention

Date: June 3-6, 2024

Location: San Diego

Pluri’s Chief Business Development Officer of Pharma Efrat Kaduri and Chief Commercial Officer of PluriCDMO Andy Lewin will attend the event.

Recently launched in January of 2024, PluriCDMO helps innovative companies develop and manufacture life-changing therapies within the rapidly growing $5.2 billion cell and gene therapy sector by offering manufacturing support from the preclinical and development stages to late stage clinical and commercial production, including fill and finish and logistics.

