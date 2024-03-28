Barrett Hofherr Kicks Off The Habit Burger Grill Campaign with Ads Featuring Heroic Charlie the Briquette

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-service creative agency Barrett Hofherr has created its first work as AOR for the Yum! Brand’s burger chain The Habit Burger Grill , a beloved California-born fast-casual brand known for its chargrilled burgers.

The challenge presented to Barrett Hofherr by The Habit Burger Grill is clear: there exist two distinct groups in the world – those who already love the brand and those who have yet to discover it. The objective is to increase brand fame on a large scale, while also effectively communicating what sets The Habit apart as a leader in the "better burger" category. And what makes The Habit’s burger better? It’s char, of course.

The Habit's iconic Charburger is meticulously prepared by cooking it to order over briquettes on an open flame. This method locks in juices and infuses a distinctive smoky flavor, making it the preferred choice for burger fans.

The campaign, which breaks March 27, will reveal a new tagline (“Better By Char”), a new mascot (Charlie), and a new and memorable direction for The Habit.

The creative will run throughout the year. Video and static ads on the West Coast will target consumers on CTV (Disney and NBCU/Peacock), social media (TikTok, Meta/Instagram), and cinemas. Executions include a 45-second ad with a 30 and 15-second edit and four :06s. The static ads will run on social.

“Chargrilling takes more effort, but it’s also what makes a Charburger so delicious,” says Todd Eisner, Executive Creative Director for Barrett Hofherr. “So, what better way to celebrate that than by showing a briquette make the ultimate sacrifice to make the ultimate burger?”

An animated anthropomorphic briquette shows up at The Habit and all eyes are upon him in the 30-second spot. As stirring music plays, heads turn and eyes stare in awe of the little guy, who marches toward the grill to fulfill his destiny. When he takes the plunge, he is instantly consumed by flames, and when the camera pans back down a burger patty has taken his place. “At The Habit, we go to great lengths to make really great burgers,” a voiceover explains.

“With this campaign, we are eager to show the world why our Charburgers taste better,” says Ken Chan, Head of Digital & Storytelling at The Habit Burger Grill. “Charlie may be an adorable, animated briquette, but he embodies the passion and commitment to quality that is at the heart of everything we do.”

Barrett Hofherr won The Habit account through a pitch in October 2023.

About The Habit

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. The Habit Burger Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com .

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact:

HBGMedia@yum.com

About Barrett Hofherr

Barrett Hofherr, founded in 2013, is a full-service creative advertising agency - aka The Biggest Small Agency in the World™. They combine the experience and capabilities of big agencies with the efficiency and responsiveness of a smaller shop. Client partners include eBay, Activision, DoorDash, Chime, The Habit Burger Grill, Lennar Homes, Sutter Health, DXL Big and Tall, and more. For information, visit www.barretthofherr.com

Credits

CLIENT NAME: THE HABIT BURGER GRILL

CAMPAIGN TITLE: BETTER BY CHAR

TRT: :45, :30, :15, :06

AGENCY: BARRETT HOFHERR

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: JAMIE BARRETT

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: TODD EISNER

SENIOR COPYWRITER: JOHN VASILIADES

ART DIRECTOR(s): MICHAEL SIMON

COPYWRITER(s): LIAM BERG

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: CONOR DUIGNAN

SENIOR PRODUCER: MARIANNE LAWLOR

HEAD OF ACCOUNTS: ROBERT WOODS

ACCOUNT SUPERVISOR: CORINNE SANTORO

BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANAGER: TRICIA KRESNESKI

PRODUCTION COMPANY & CITY: SMUGGLER, LOS ANGELES

DIRECTOR: BENJI WEINSTEIN

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER (PRODUCTION CO): DREW SANTASEIRO

LINE PRODUCER: JASON MANZ

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: BRIAN LANNIN

EDITORIAL COMPANY & CITY: CUT + RUN, LOS ANGELES

EDITOR: FRANK EFFRON

ASSISTANT EDITOR: CHANCE ST GEORGE

MUSIC COMPANY & CITY: NEW MATH

MUSIC PRODUCER: SCOTT CYMBALA

COMPOSER: JARED HUNTER

SOUND DESIGN COMPANY & CITY: M SQUARED

SOUND DESIGNER: MARK PITCHFORD

ANIMATION COMPANY & CITY: UNTOLD STUDIOS, LONDON, UK

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: ADAM DROY

COLORIST: JULIAN ALARY

VFX PRODUCER: GEORGE REID

CG LEAD: PRITESH KOTIAN

VFX SUPERVISOR(s): ALEX GREY, CYRILLE GOHIER, ERIC SO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1751d5f-97d3-459f-a9b2-27440ff1c584