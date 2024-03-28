Theratechnologies to Present Preclinical Data at AACR on Multiple PDCs Showcasing Potential of SORT1+Technology™ Platform

Study to assess new camptothecin-peptide conjugates for the treatment of sortilin-positive colorectal cancers

Separate data to highlight activity of sudocetaxel zendusortide (TH1902) to trigger the cGAS/STING pathway potentiate and anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy tumor cell killing



MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced two posters will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, demonstrating the potential of its SORT1+ Technology™ platform – including novel camptothecin-peptide conjugates and its lead investigational peptide drug conjugate (PDC) candidate, sudocetaxel zendusortide (TH1902), as anticancer treatments. The AACR meeting is taking place April 5-10 in San Diego, CA.

These preclinical presentations reinforce existing data for sudocetaxel zendusortide to activate anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy tumor cell killing in SORT+1 cancers and provide the first evidence for novel camptothecin-peptide conjugates in the treatment of SORT+1 colorectal cancers.

“The studies we are presenting at the AACR 2024 meeting highlight the significant advancements made on our SORT+1 Technology™ platform through careful assessment of investigational compounds, including sudocetaxel zendusortide, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced ovarian cancer,” said Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Theratechnologies. “These data showcase the potential of our PDC candidates with different payloads as potential future treatment options for a broad range of cancer types.”

Theratechnologies will present the following data at AACR 2024:

Monday April 8, 2024: 9:00am-12:30pm Pacific Time (PT)

Title: Pre-clinical evidence for new camptothecin-peptide conjugates in the treatment of sortilin-positive colorectal cancers

Presenting Author: Sanjoy Kumar Das, Ph.D., Theratechnologies

Sanjoy Kumar Das, Ph.D., Theratechnologies Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: New Technologies

New Technologies Location: Poster Section 28

Poster Section 28 Poster Board Number: 28

28 Abstract Presentation Number: 2071

Monday April 8, 2024: 1:30pm- 5:00pm Pacific Time (PT)

Title: Sudocetaxel Zendusortide (TH1902) triggers the cGAS/STING pathway and potentiates anti-PD-L1 immune-mediated tumor cell killing

Presenting Author: Michel Demeule, Ph.D., Theratechnologies

Michel Demeule, Ph.D., Theratechnologies Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Clinical Research Excluding Trials Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies

Combination Immunotherapies Location: Poster Section 43

Poster Section 43 Poster Board Number: 3

3 Abstract Presentation Number: 3717





About Sudocetaxel Zendusortide (TH1902) and SORT1+ Technology™

Sudocetaxel zendusortide is a first-of-its-kind sortilin receptor (SORT1)-targeting PDC, and the first compound to emerge from the Company’s broader licensed oncology platform. A new chemical entity, sudocetaxel zendusortide employs a cleavable linker to conjugate (attach) a proprietary peptide to docetaxel, a well-established cytotoxic chemotherapeutic agent used to treat many cancers. The FDA granted Fast Track designation to sudocetaxel zendusortide as a single agent for the treatment of all sortilin-positive recurrent advanced solid tumors that are refractory to standard therapy. Sudocetaxel zendusortide is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Theratechnologies has established the SORT1+ TechnologyTM platform as an engine for the development of PDCs that target SORT1, which is expressed in multiple tumor types. SORT1 is a “scavenger” receptor that plays a significant role in protein internalization, sorting, and trafficking. Expression of SORT1 is associated with aggressive disease, poor prognosis, and decreased survival. It is estimated that SORT1 is expressed in 40% to 90% of endometrial, ovarian, colorectal, triple-negative breast (TNBC), and pancreatic cancers, making this receptor an attractive target for anticancer drug development.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the “Forward-Looking Statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “promising”, “would”, “outlook”, “believe”, “plan”, “envisage”, “anticipate”, “expect” and “estimate”, or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development of multiple PDCs, including sudocetaxel zendusortide, their use and the potential benefits to be derived from their use. Although the Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release are based upon what the Company believes are reasonable assumptions in light of the information currently available, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these statements since actual results may vary from the Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release. These assumptions include, without limitation, that the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial using sudocetaxel zendusortide will be successful, that signs of efficacy will be observed in such Phase 1 clinical trial and no untoward side effects will be reported, and that the findings observed from the preclinical work conducted on new PDCs will be replicated into human subjects. Forward-Looking Statements assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the lack of observation of strong efficacy results from the Phase 1 clinical trial using sudocetaxel zendusortide, the reporting of adverse side effects from the use of sudocetaxel zendusortide leading to a halt of the clinical trial, and that the findings observed from preclinical work conducted on new PDCs are not observed when those are administered into human subjects. We refer current and potential investors to the “Risk Factors” section (Item 3.D) of our Form 20-F dated February 21, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov under Theratechnologies’ public filings. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking Statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Media inquiries:

Julie Schneiderman

Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

communications@theratech.com

1-514-336-7800

Investor Inquiries:

Philippe Dubuc

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

pdubuc@theratech.com

438-315-6608





