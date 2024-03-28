Tilapia Market Set to Exceed US$ 23,015.4 Million by 2034: FMI Analysts Attribute Surge to Online Retail Trends

NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tilapia market is anticipated to surpass US$ 14,460.02 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 23,015.4 million by 2034. The tilapia market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2024 to 2034.



The tilapia industry profits from retail's digital revolution as e-commerce and online platforms rise. Businesses embracing these platforms reach a larger client audience while providing quick access to fish products. This digital transition increases market awareness, develops direct-to-consumer partnerships, and establishes tilapia as an easily available and favored alternative for customers looking for different fish selections in the online marketplace.

The market dominance of tilapia is enhanced by consumers' growing attention to nutrition and health. Its high protein content, low-calorie profile, and omega-3 fatty acids suit changing dietary preferences. A growing number of health-conscious consumers are looking for lean protein sources, which is good for business. Positioned as a healthy and nutrient-dense alternative, tilapia cleverly fits in with the current wellness craze, making it a popular option for those looking to adopt a more health-conscious diet.

Companies in the tilapia industry are actively expanding the range of products they provide to meet changing customer demands. Apart from the conventional fresh fillets, the focus is on creating processed and value-added tilapia products. This calculated diversification creates new revenue sources in addition to taking advantage of changing culinary trends. Businesses that are flexible enough to launch a variety of tilapia products will be in a better position to gain and hold onto market share as customer demands for convenience and innovation continue to change.

Key Takeaways from the Tilapia Market Growth

The global tilapia market size expanded at a 4.42% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

The conventional source segment holds 53.4% of market shares in 2024.

The Nile Tilapia (OEROCHROMIS NILOTICUS) segment captured 75.3% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 10.91% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at an 8.9% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at a 6.8% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in India is expected to increase at a 6.2% CAGR through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

The tilapia market is packed with rivals constantly engaging and competing for market share and advantageous placement. With the help of vertically integrated supply chains and economies of scale, global and regional aquaculture companies like Regal Springs, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, and Nireus Aquaculture dominate the market. These market leaders frequently set the standard for industry trends by ensuring constant product quality via the use of cutting-edge technology and environmentally friendly processes.

Key Players in the Tilapia Market

Regal Springs

Blue Ridge Aquaculture

Nireus Aquaculture

China Fishery Group

Baiyang Investment Group

Hainan Xiangtai Fishery

Nile Aqua

Wada Farms

American Pride Seafoods



Recent Developments

In February 2024, GenoMar introduced a premium tilapia line in Brazil. The GenoMar Genetics group provides tilapia genetics through AquaAmerica, Aquabel, and Genomar. The range was previously accessible in Asia but may now be supplied in Brazil due to the establishment of an innovative breeding facility in Tocantins.

In June 2023, a new tilapia strain was developed in Kenya. Tilapia F8, produced by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) and the Kenya Agriculture Livestock Institute (Kalro), grows rapidly, matures swiftly, and is resistant to fungal and viral infections.

"Success in the ever-changing tilapia market depends on creativity, sustainability, and regulatory flexibility. Businesses need to adopt sustainable practices, create ground-breaking goods, and quickly adjust to regulation changes. Personalized methods and cooperative efforts are essential to prosper in this changing environment and satisfy a wide range of customer preferences." - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Country-wise Insights

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 10.1% Germany 8.9% Japan 6.8% China 3.6% India 6.2%





Tilapia Market Segmentation

By Source:

Organic

Conventional

By Species:

Nile Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS NILOTICUS)

Blue Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS AUREUS)

Mozambique Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS MOSSAMBICUS)

Wami Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS UROLEPIS HORNORIUM)

By Form:

Fresh Whole Fillet

Processed Canned Frozen Whole





By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Others





By Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Food Service

Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan





