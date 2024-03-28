Optimi Health Confirms Presenting Sponsorship at the 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN), a leading Health Canada licensed psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer, specializing in controlled substances such as natural psilocybin and MDMA, proudly announces its role as a Presenting Sponsor at the highly anticipated 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference. The event is scheduled to take place in Boston, Massachusetts on May 23-24, 2024.



The 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference convenes renowned researchers and esteemed leaders from academia, industry, non-profit organizations, and government sectors to explore the challenges and opportunities inherent in the research and development of psychedelic therapies for various health conditions with significant unmet needs.

The conference presents a tremendous opportunity for Optimi to showcase its strength as a tier one GMP psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer committed to producing high-quality, GMP products that adhere to the strictest standards of safety and efficacy.

"We have predominantly maintained a low profile over the last three years while developing and enhancing our operational and quality assurance capabilities," stated Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi, speaking from the company's 10,000 sq ft cultivation and formulation facility in Princeton, British Columbia. “We believe this conference serves as an excellent platform for us to engage with key stakeholders, exchange ideas, and drive innovation in the field of psychedelic therapeutics,” he added.

Ciprick will deliver a presentation on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:50 a.m. EST. His session, titled "Manufacturing the Future of GMP Psychedelics: What Researchers, Clinicians, and Drug Developers Need to Know," promises to provide invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) psychedelic drugs.

Optimi delegates will be available at the conference to host networking sessions for those seeking more information about the company's GMP and API drug products. To schedule a meeting, please contact Michael Kydd at michaelk@optimihealth.ca or utilize the conference delegate networking system.

Currently, the Company is collaborating with Mind Medicine Australia to provide its GMP natural psilocybin extract and encapsulated MDMA as part of Australia’s Authorised Prescriber Scheme. Additionally, on March 26, 2024, the company disclosed an agreement to supply The Institute for Psychedelic Research at Tel Aviv University (IPR-TLV) with research-grade active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) MDMA.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. an end-to-end drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply, for clinical research purposes, psychedelic substances such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”), natural GMP-grade psilocybin, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug candidates throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown and manufactured at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

