3D Food Printers Market Expected to Reach US$ 16.4 Billion with CAGR of 26% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D printing provides production flexibility to designers for creating structures at economic prices, which is poised to help the global 3D printing material market reach a size of US$ 1.63 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for 3D printing materials has been projected by Fact.MR in this revised study to increase at a high-value CAGR of 26% from 2024 to 2034.



Rising demand for flexible and lightweight components, especially in the automotive and aerospace sectors, is widening opportunities for manufacturers of 3D printing materials. In addition, various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, etc., are shifting to 3D printing materials for the manufacturing of parts with improved resistance and strength. These materials are used in the aerospace industry for their mechanical properties and features to produce end products with high accuracy.

The growing need for dental prosthetics due to macroeconomic factors, including unhealthy eating habits of more people is resulting in tooth loss and tooth decay, which is driving demand for 3D printing materials in surgical equipment.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global 3D printing material market is calculated at US$ 1.63 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for 3D printing materials is projected to reach a market value of US$ 16.4 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 26% from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is anticipated to hold 24.6% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

3D printing filaments are approximated to account for 39.1% of the global market share by 2034-end.

Sales of 3D printing materials in South Korea are forecasted to rise at 27.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

“Development of customized industrial-grade 3D printing materials and adoption of more advanced 3D printing technology in home printers are key factors projected to contribute to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 16.4 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 26% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 92 Tables No. of Figures 185 Figures

Key Market Players

BASF New Business GbH

LPW Technology Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

Impossible Objects Inc.

Arkema S.A.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Royal DSM N.V.

Markforged Inc.

The Exone Company

Stratasys Ltd.

Voxeljet AG

General Electric

Evonik Industries AG

Materialize NV

Hoganas AB

Sandvik AB

Corrosion Resistance Features of 3D Printing Filaments

Global demand for 3D printing filaments is expected to increase at a CAGR of 26.1% and reach a market value of US$ 6.41 billion by 2034. The rising demand for 3D printing filament is owing to its high melting temperatures and distinct properties. These filaments are used widely for the production of props, assembly parts, jigs & fixtures, and education models.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the 3D printing material market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (powder, filament, liquid), technology (fused filament fabrication, selective laser sintering, stereolithographic, direct metal laser sintering), type (plastic, metal, ceramic), application (prototyping, manufacturing, R&D), and vertical (automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer goods, construction), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

