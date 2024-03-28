The Habit Burger Grill Celebrates Grand Opening Drive-Thru In Las Vegas, Its Ninth Nevada Location

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today their new drive-thru grand opening in Las Vegas, its ninth restaurant in Nevada. The restaurant and drive-thru are located at 8640 W. Sunset Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89148. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, April 3.



In honor of their grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/lasvegas.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Tuesday, April 2): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



“I've long been a devoted fan of The Habit Burger Grill, and it's with great pride that I announce the opening of yet another restaurant in bustling Las Vegas," shared Cesar Shih. "I've always touted the exceptional quality and taste of The Habit Burger, and now, being able to bring this fresh California feel-good food to Vegas once again is truly a dream realized."

The 2,500 sq. foot Las Vegas restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

“We love Las Vegas and Las Vegas loves The Habit Burger Grill, as we are opening not only our ninth restaurant in Nevada but our eighth restaurant in Las Vegas alone,” said Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at The Habit Burger Grill. "As well all know, Las Vegas is a city filled with incredible energy and non-stop fun, so we’re eager to feed the community with our fresh-from-the-flame Charburgers, award-winning sides, delectable sandwiches, and more."

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and the drive-thru 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as international restaurants in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

