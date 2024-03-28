Aqua Metals Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RENO, Nev., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, today announced that Steve Cotton, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences during April 2024.



Mr. Cotton and Mr. Merrill will join a live webcast presentation at 2:45 p.m. ET. The webcast link can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aquametals.com/. LD Micro Invitational XIV, April 9, 2024, New York: Mr. Cotton and Mr. Merrill will conduct in-person, one-on-one meetings during the conference, and a live webcast presentation is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. Registration can be accessed at https://www.meetmax.com/ldmicro.





Investors interested in learning more about these conference events can contact FNK IR at aqms@fnkir.com. Attending investors interested in meeting with Aqua Metals management at either event can also contact their Gabelli, LD Micro, or Maxim Group representative.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefining™ is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the Company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Aqua Metals Social Media

Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website (https://ir.aquametals.com), in addition to its Twitter, Threads, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at https://twitter.com/AquaMetalsInc (@AquaMetalsInc), https://www.threads.net/@aquametalsinc (@aquametalsinc), https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited and https://www.youtube.com/@AquaMetals respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Bob Meyers & Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-878-9204

aqms@fnkir.com

Media

Jennifer Johnson Avril

Warner Communications

917-982-9012

jennifer@warnerpr.com

Source: Aqua Metals