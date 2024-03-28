Linkage Global Inc Subsidiary to Offer Cross-Border E-commerce Store Operation Services, Unleashing Global Growth Potential

Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc (the “Company” or “Linkage”), (NASDAQ: LGCB), a cross-border e-commerce integrated service company headquartered in Japan, today announced that Fujian Chuancheng Digital Technology Limited (“Fujian Chuancheng”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched cross-border e-commerce store operation services, which include operating and maintaining the customers’ third-party online stores on Amazon, showcasing and promoting products, advertising and branding, as well as providing customer services to end users. With these services, Linkage aims to provide customers with comprehensive e-commerce solutions. The services are designed to assist traditional enterprises and brands in entering the global cross-border e-commerce market, enabling them to expand their business worldwide. Under this newly launched line of business, Fujian Chuancheng has entered into strategic partnerships and has signed agreements (the “Agreements”) to provide cross-border e-commerce store operation services for Fuzhou Hengyu Xin Footwear Co., Ltd. (“Hengyu Footwear”) and Fuzhou Hanqichangcheng Import and Export Trade Co., Ltd. (“Hanqichangcheng”), who are the first clients to experience Fujian Chuancheng’s services.



Linkage believes that its reputation as a premier provider of integrated cross-border e-commerce services may help facilitate the expansion of Hengyu Footwear and Hanqichangcheng by promoting their products in the international market and may enhance their brand recognition globally.

Pursuant to the Agreements, in addition to daily operation and maintenance of their online stores, Hengyu Footwear and Hanqichangcheng will benefit from Linkage’s comprehensive suite of services, which also include market research, strategic product positioning, listing optimization, operational strategies, and data-driven analysis. Through the expertise of Linkage’s seasoned professionals, Linkage believes that it can tailor brand positioning strategies for clients, to maximize product visibility, search rankings, and sales performance and empower clients to enhance competitiveness and solidify their market presence.

Linkage expects to launch marketing campaigns for Hengyu Footwear and Hanqichangcheng through social media promotions, search engine optimization, targeted email marketing campaigns, and engaging content strategies, in an effort to forge meaningful connections between the clients and their target consumers.

Mr. Zhihua Wu, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company stated, “Linkage remains steadfast in its commitment to unlocking the potential of our clients' businesses. Our collaboration with Hengyu Footwear and Hanqichangcheng exemplifies our unwavering dedication to long-term strategic development in this realm.”

“In an ever-evolving global e-commerce landscape, we are poised to expand our cross-border e-commerce store operation services from Amazon to renowned platforms such as Rakuten, Yahoo, Wowma, TikTok, and other prominent marketplaces. We believe this strategic expansion increases Linkage‘s market coverage, unlocking a vast array of business opportunities that can drive the Company’s growth and solidify its market position.”

“We also plan to actively seek partnership opportunities with esteemed Japanese enterprises. These collaborations will pave the way for extending our reach into new markets. The collaboration with Hengyu Footwear and Hanqichangcheng represents a pivotal moment in Linkage's trajectory, underscoring our unwavering dedication to empowering clients in the realm of global cross-border e-commerce.”

Linkage Global Inc is a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, with operations in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. The Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales, (ii) integrated e-commerce services and (iii) e-commerce store operation services. Cross-border sales operations were initially launched in 2011 in Japan through the Company’s subsidiary, EXTEND CO., LTD. The products sold in the Company’s cross-border sales business are sourced from Japanese and Chinese manufacturers and brands, together with the Company’s private label smart products. Linkage also provides digital marketing solutions to its customers by cooperating with Google and other channels. Since 2021, the Company has started offering e-commerce operation training courses and software support services. The mission of Linkage is to make cross-border transactions easier. For more information, please visit https://www.linkagecc.com/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may,” "will,” "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

