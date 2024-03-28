Gorilla Technology Group to Introduce Security Solutions in Thailand’s Expanding Data Center Market

LONDON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology, today announced its further expansion in the Thailand market, tackling its burgeoning data center needs by introducing a comprehensive suite of full-stack offerings aimed at revolutionizing security convergence for these facilities. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for both Gorilla and the evolving technological landscape in Thailand.



Data centers are the cornerstone of digital infrastructure and essential for various sectors by storing critical information. Gorilla, leveraging its recent success in creating Egypt’s first AirGap Network, plans to enhance the security of Thailand’s data centers with its Security Convergence portfolio. Utilizing its proprietary technology and collaborations with industry leaders, the company seeks to set a new benchmark in security for Thailand’s data center landscape, thereby protecting both digital assets and physical infrastructure.

Strategic Benefits for Thailand:

Enhanced Security: Gorilla boosts Thailand's data center protection, reducing cybersecurity risks and elevating the nation's digital security. Technological Advancement: The Company's cutting-edge solutions drive innovation and elevate Thailand's data centers to global competitiveness. Economic Growth: Gorilla’s initiatives stimulate Thailand's economy by expanding data center capacity, attracting investments, and creating tech jobs. Partnership Opportunities: The partnership fosters knowledge sharing and innovation between Thailand and global tech leaders, enhancing the local tech ecosystem.

"Gorilla Technology is thrilled to further expand in the Thailand market and contribute to its journey towards becoming a digital hub in Southeast Asia," said Jay Chandan, CEO and Chairman of Gorilla. "Our full-stack solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of the Thai market, addressing the needs for robust security, data sovereignty and technological advancement, comprehensively aimed at empowering the country’s digital economy. We are extremely optimistic about Thailand's data center market's growth - a projected CAGR of 9.8% from $764 million in 2022 to $1.33 billion by 2028 - and believe we are strategically positioned to support this development. We look forward to fostering strong partnerships and driving innovation that benefits Thailand's economy and society."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London, U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla offers a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company’s vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

For more information go to www.gorilla-technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Fletcher

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (434) 251-7165

gorillair@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:

James McCusker

Canaan Parish Group Inc.

+1 (203) 585-4750

canaanparishgroup@gmail.com