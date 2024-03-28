Enphase Energy Launches IQ8P Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules in Thailand and the Philippines

FREMONT, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping IQ8P™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 480 W, for residential and commercial applications in Thailand and the Philippines to support newer high-powered solar modules.

IQ8™ Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher-powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The newly available IQ8P Microinverters are the most powerful microinverters available to date from Enphase. The product features a peak output power of 480 W and is designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 640 W DC. All IQ8P Microinverters activated in Thailand and the Philippines come with a 15-year limited warranty.

“The overall potential of the residential solar market in Thailand is high, as approximately 22 million homes could install solar energy systems over the next 10 years,” said Apisit Tanadumrongsak, CEO of SCG Future Energy Co, a company based in Thailand. “We believe that Enphase offers best-in-class products with regards to consistency and energy production, providing industry-leading safety standards for our projects and a high return on investment.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ integrates with the IQ® Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters enable industry-leading monitoring capabilities at the solar module level, supporting critical insights for ongoing system operations and maintenance for homeowners and small businesses.

The Enphase IQ8P Microinverter is designed to use low-voltage alternating current (AC) power instead of high-voltage direct current (DC) power like central (“string”) inverter-based solar systems. Additionally, Enphase IQ Microinverters include built-in rapid shutdown to help keep first responders and utility workers safe. In an emergency, solar power can be turned off instantly and easily.

“As demand for electricity grows in the Philippines, people are turning to renewable energy to safeguard their access to reliable and affordable power,” said Charlie Ayco, president of WeGen Energy Philippines, a company based in the Philippines. “The Enphase IQ8P is easy to install, maintain, and operate. It creates maximum value for our customers and enables us to build the right system based on different levels of energy needs.”

“Enphase is committed to expanding our global footprint and access to the industry’s leading energy technology,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “We’re grateful for our installer partners across Southeast Asia, who continue to support us on our mission to unlock the future of clean, resilient energy for all.”

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 73 million microinverters, and approximately 4.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; availability and market adoption of Enphase’s products in Thailand and the Philippines; and ability to support newer high-powered solar modules. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

