DRYWORLD Marches Into the Madness – Announces Partnership With Purdue Point Guard Braden Smith

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC: IBGR), a premium performance sports brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with Purdue University star point guard Braden Smith, through a one-year Name Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement making DRYWORLD his official apparel brand and merchandise partner. The collaboration includes a comprehensive merchandise offering and dedicated eCommerce support for fan merchandise sales, set to launch during March Madness 2024.

“We're fired up to back Braden, offering him and fans premium basketball gear for March Madness and beyond,” stated DRYWORLD CEO Brian McKenzie. “His game is next level, matching Big Ten Freshman records held by legends like Magic Johnson and DeAngelo, marking him as an elite player. We believe Braden and DRYWORLD are a perfect match; our brand's dedication to providing athletes with performance-driven products aligns with his drive and determination on the court.”

A rising star, Braden Smith is just the fifth player in NCAA history to have 425 points, 250 assists and 200 rebounds in a season, achieving this statline during Purdue’s dominant 39-point victory over Utah St. to secure their place in the sweet-sixteen. As Purdue’s record holder for assists in a season, he has earned a reputation as a team player with a knack for creating highlight-reel plays for himself and his teammates. They call him The Maestro due to his ability to conduct his team and influence gameplay every second he is on the floor. His abilities have garnered national attention, with Smith recently named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of The Year and as an Honorable Mention for the AP All-America team. As March Madness heats up, Purdue is looking to live up to their #1 seed for the Midwest, and Braden Smith is poised to push his team toward the Final Four and a potential national championship.

During his record-breaking rookie campaign, Smith was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team and received honorable mention All-Big Ten averaging 9.7 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.3 minutes per game. He started all 35 contests for the Boilermakers and became just the third freshman in Big Ten history to score at least 340 points with 150 assists and 140 rebounds in a season, joining the ranks of Michigan State's Magic Johnson and Ohio State's DeAngelo Russell. His 153 assists were also marked the most for any Purdue player since Porter Roberts in 1996.

In high school, Smith won Indiana's Mr. Basketball award and ended his career as Westfield High School’s all-time leader in points (1,629) and assists (453) leading Westfield to its first sectional title in 105 years.

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

